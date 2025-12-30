For Alexander Vindman, a Democratic Congress could make an impact on Trump’s foreign policy

It’s been about six years since Alexander Vindman catapulted into the public consciousness during President Donald Trump’s first impeachment.

Vindman testified before Congress about Trump and members of his administration pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. And after leaving governmental service, the decorated military veteran and former National Security Council staffer raised alarm about the threat from Russia – especially after that country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

With Trump back in the White House, Vindman said that a Democratic Congress could push the executive branch in a more pro-Ukraine direction – and also stop what he sees as backsliding of democratic norms in American politics.

“What do we need to do to make sure that we don't continue our authoritarian slide, a slide towards lawlessness? That, to me, is the most important reason why veterans running on the Democratic ticket are absolutely essential to take back control,” Vindman said.

Vindman was in St. Louis earlier this month to back Fred Wellman, one of several Democrats who announced campaigns against Congresswoman Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.

His intervention in the 2nd Congressional District contest is notable since Wagner, like Vindman, has been an outspoken proponent of providing military aid to Ukraine . In addition to voting for several aid packages, Wagner faced a disparaging tweet from fellow Republican Sen. Josh Hawley after she posted a photo with Zelenskyy on her X account.

But Vindman said that Wagner hasn’t been as outspoken in support of Ukraine since Trump came back into office. He noted that some of her GOP colleagues, including Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon and Pennsylvania Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, have been willing to take on Trump directly.

“It's great that in her heart, she believes this,” Vindman said. “But we need somebody that actually could serve and deliver for our national security. And I know Fred, for instance, will speak up. He will speak his mind. He’s got a national security background as a veteran. He understands this issue.”

Said Wellman, “Our friends in Ukraine and elsewhere have been allies of ours – and for me, those who stood with us in our time of need deserve us to stand with them in their time of need."

“I don't feel like Ann will do that,” he added.

Wagner spokesman Arthur Bryant pushed back against the assertion that the veteran congresswoman is timid in supporting Ukraine. He added Wagner “has a strong record in support of Ukraine and against the murderous regime of Vladimir Putin.”

“She has voted multiple times to give the Ukrainian government the military support they need to defend themselves from Russian aggression, and supports efforts to find an end to the conflict that is amenable to the Ukrainian people, stops the killing, and brings peace to the region,” Bryant said. “President Trump continues to negotiate with the Russians, the Ukrainians, and their European neighbors, and I am hopeful he will bring about a solution soon.”

Jason Rosenbaum / St. Louis Public Radio Alexander Vindman and Fred Wellman pose for a portrait at St. Louis Public Radio's studios this month. Vindman was in St. Louis to help fundraise for Wellman, one of several Democrats challenging GOP Congresswoman Ann Wagner.

Could Democrats push Trump to be more pro-Ukraine?

While Republicans have been fairly divided about supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia over the past few years, the split is much less pronounced among congressional Democrats.

For instance: One of the strongest supporters of Ukraine aid during a 2024 debate over a foreign aid package was then-Congresswoman Barbara Lee, the only Democrat to vote against authorizing the war in Afghanistan. She joined more moderate members of her caucus and Republicans like Wagner and Congressman Sam Graves in backing Ukraine aid.

Still, even if a Democratic takeover of the House produces a pro-Ukraine coalition in Congress, Trump will still control an executive branch that historically wields broad authority on foreign policy decisions. And Trump and members of his administration have vacillated over the past year between being hostile to aiding Ukraine to being more adversarial to Russia.

Vindman said a Democratic Congress could produce subpoenas and steer federal government spending priorities. And it could provide America’s allies, particularly NATO-aligned countries, with a signal that long-term relationships “will endure.”

“We also are part of a larger world, a world in which we have an authoritarian bloc that's increasingly coherent and collaborating,” Vindman said. “And a democratic world and our democratic allies are looking at us and trying to figure out: Do they think we are a lost cause? Is there any possibility to work with us in the future?”

He also said that polling still shows fairly robust support for backing Ukraine among Republicans and Democrats.

“It's a little bit muddied right now, but we recognize that Russia is a predator,” Vindman said. “Ukraine is fighting for its independence. It kind of resonates with us based on our own history, everything that we've learned about our country from the very first days. I think those things are powerful, and I think that's why Ukraine actually still enjoys quite a bit of support, even from the right – including the MAGA establishment.”

