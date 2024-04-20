Missouri and Illinois House delegations split on aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

Members of Illinois and Missouri’s U.S. House delegation sharply divided Saturday on several bills for aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

After months of delay, the House approved about $95 billion worth of foreign aid. And while other countries would receive support, the main beneficiaries would be Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Reps. Nikki Budzinski, D-Springfield, left, and Sam Grave, R-Tarkio, center, leave the U.S. Capitol on April 16.

Here’s how the delegations voted on the three major bills:

$60 billion to Ukraine: Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski joined Missouri U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, Ann Wagner, Emanuel Cleaver and Sam Graves in voting yes. Missouri U.S. Reps. Jason Smith, Mark Alford and Eric Burlison voted no. Illinois U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and Mary Miller also voted no.

Illinois Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski joined Missouri U.S. Reps. Cori Bush, Ann Wagner, Emanuel Cleaver and Sam Graves in voting yes. Missouri U.S. Reps. Jason Smith, Mark Alford and Eric Burlison voted no. Illinois U.S. Reps. Mike Bost and Mary Miller also voted no. $26.4 billion to Israel: Budzinski, Miller, Bost, Wagner, Cleaver, Graves, Smith, Burlison and Alford voted yes. Bush voted no.

Budzinski, Miller, Bost, Wagner, Cleaver, Graves, Smith, Burlison and Alford voted yes. Bush voted no. $8.1 billion to counter China in the Indo-Pacific: Budzinski, Miller, Bost, Bush, Wagner, Graves, Alford, Smith and Cleaver voted yes. Burlison voted no.

(U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer did not vote on any of the legislation.)

“For months, I’ve been calling on House GOP leaders to bring forward comprehensive legislation to support our allies abroad, and I’m glad that we were able to pass bipartisan legislation that aids Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan as they face tyranny and terror,” said Budzinski, D-Springfield. “I’m also glad that this legislation came alongside a bipartisan effort to sanction Iran and combat the fentanyl epidemic taking lives across the country. While I continue to urge my colleagues across the aisle to come to the table on a bipartisan immigration and border security package, I’m encouraged by the progress we were able to make with the passage of today’s bills.”

In explaining his vote for the bills, Graves criticized President Joe Biden for “unprecedented weakness” in foreign policy. The Tarkio Republican added, “Today, the House sent a clear message that we will stand up to support our allies and hold the President accountable for his failures.”

Bush, D-St. Louis County, said that she refuses “to allow the Ukrainian people to suffer at the hands of the murderous Putin regime.”

“St. Louis overwhelmingly stands with Ukraine, and I voted to support the Ukrainian people in their struggle against Russia’s illegal invasion,” said Bush. “While I have significant concerns about the scale of U.S. defense spending, including this latest $60 billion package for Ukraine and its potential to prolong this brutal war, it serves as necessary leverage for the Ukrainian government. I am urging immediate action on a diplomatic process that de-escalates and ends the conflict while ensuring peace and security for Ukraine and the rest of Europe.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, walks down the House steps at the U.S. Capitol on April 16

Alford, R-Cass County, said “he could not in good faith support more aid for Ukraine, and to secure their border while ours is left wide open.”

“For months, we have asked for strategic clarity on the conflict in Eastern Europe, and I have received zero answers,” Alford said. “While Ukraine needs to defeat Russia, until this administration gives an unclassified explanation to the American people on how our money is being spent and how they define victory in Ukraine, I will not support another dime to Ukraine.”

Bost, R-Murphysboro, said in a statement that he “previously voted against new funding for Ukraine due to widespread concerns about how the resources are being utilized.”

“When our own southern border is in crisis and Americans’ safety is at risk, how can we justify sending money to Ukraine without ironclad accountability?”

Burlison, R-Battlefield was upset that House Democrats waved Ukrainian flags during the vote on the Ukraine aid bill.

He said on X that “Democrats waiving Ukrainian flags on the House floor tells you everything you need to know about their priorities. Ukraine first, America last.”

Eric Lee / St. Louis Public Radio U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis County, speaks during a press conference on April 16 outside the U.S. Capitol.

Bush’s vote against the Israel funding bill wasn’t a surprise.

She’s been fiercely critical of Israel’s military action in Gaza and said on Saturday: “I refuse to be a party to an ongoing genocide that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, his far-right government, and the United States are inflicting on the Palestinian people,” Bush said.

Cleaver, D-Kansas City, said he voted for the Israeli aid bill because it included $9 billion for “humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people in Gaza, civilians in Ukraine, and those around the world.”

“My vote was contingent on that aid being included, and I recognize that the U.S. and other allies must continue to hold the Israeli government to their promise to speed up the process and increase the amount of humanitarian aid going into Gaza,” Cleaver said. “I remain concerned about Prime Minister Netanyahu’s plans for military action in Rafah, and the impact that would have on the over one million civilians living in southern Gaza.”

Alford, who recently was in Israel, said the United States “must unabashedly support our friends in the Middle East.”

“Their viability is of the utmost importance to our national security and we need to help them to continue to thrive,” Alford said.

The bill now heads to the U.S. Senate. Missouri Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt have previously voted against aid to Ukraine. And Hawley in particular has criticized the House for prioritizing the aid package instead of his legislation reauthorizing and expanding compensation for people who became sick due to nuclear waste exposure.

