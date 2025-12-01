Monday snowfall causes crashes, leads to early dismissals across St. Louis area

A burst of snowfall led to numerous crashes and significant traffic issues across the St. Louis region Monday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department told drivers to avoid travel if possible as a band of moderate-to-heavy snow blanketed the I-70 and I-64 corridor.

“Conditions are deteriorating rapidly,” SLMPD posted on X . “Please avoid travel, if possible. If you must travel, use extreme caution.”

As of 1:30 p.m., most streets in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Charles County were snow-covered. The Missouri Department of Transportation said its snowplow drivers were operating across the region, but traffic on the roads was making it difficult to clear the roads quickly.

All of the St. Louis area is under a Winter Weather Advisory until midnight. The National Weather Service forecasts between 2-4 inches of snowfall in the metro area by the time the system winds down Monday night. Forecasters said more snow is likely to fall in Quincy, and people there may see upwards of 5 inches. In Rolla, forecasted amounts are between 1-2 inches.

