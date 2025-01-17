© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis admits it messed up response to winter storm, will plow side streets

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rachel Lippmann
Published January 17, 2025 at 2:42 PM CST
Cars drive along Morganford Road in near white-out conditions on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in south St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Cars drive along Morganford Road in near whiteout conditions on Jan. 5 in south St. Louis. The city admitted on Friday that it messed up its response to the storm.

The City of St. Louis has admitted that it waited too long to change its response to a winter storm that hit earlier this month.

“This was an atypical storm, and we know it took us too long to move away from the typical response,” Conner Kerrigan, the mayor’s director of communications, said in a statement on Friday. "While historically the City of St. Louis has not treated residential streets, I want to acknowledge that we have heard residents loud and clear that they would like to see the policy changed on how we handle this type of precipitation on residential streets going forward.”

Kerrigan said the mayor was already working with members of the Board of Aldermen to make needed changes to the city’s ordinances. The city has also signed contracts with two local companies to help plow and salt side streets.

The storm Jan. 5-6 dropped at least 10 inches of snow and sleet in the region, followed by another round of snow on Jan. 10. Some side streets in the city were still solid blocks of ice almost two weeks later.

While the high temperature on Friday was in the mid-50s, bitter cold will move in again over the weekend.
Rachel Lippmann
Rachel is the justice correspondent at St. Louis Public Radio.
