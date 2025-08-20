© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI boosting its presence throughout the St. Louis region

St. Louis Public Radio | By Jason Rosenbaum
Published August 20, 2025 at 1:50 PM CDT
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, at the FBI’s office in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal during a press conference in 2024 at the FBI’s office in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

The FBI is beefing up its presence throughout the St. Louis region.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt and FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Wednesday “the largest per capita infusions of full-time agents and intelligence personnel in the nation.”

While the news release didn’t specify how many new agents or how much more money would be flowing to the region, both Schmitt and Patel said in statements that the extra manpower would help fight violent crime.

“This permanent investment in St. Louis by the FBI will be coupled with increased multilateral joint agency operations, increasing overall crime fighting capacity and building upon the important work being done on the state level to restore public safety,” Schmitt said.

Patel added that “investment in St. Louis is about action, not politics, making sure our agents are shoulder to shoulder with local law enforcement to take violent criminals off the streets.”

The announcement comes as Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is slated to leave his post to become co-deputy FBI director alongside Dan Bongino.
Tags
News Briefs FBIAndrew BaileyTop StoriesEric Schmitt
Jason Rosenbaum
Jason is the politics correspondent for St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Jason Rosenbaum
Related Content