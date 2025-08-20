FBI boosting its presence throughout the St. Louis region

The FBI is beefing up its presence throughout the St. Louis region.

Missouri U.S. Sen. Eric Schmitt and FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Wednesday “the largest per capita infusions of full-time agents and intelligence personnel in the nation.”

While the news release didn’t specify how many new agents or how much more money would be flowing to the region, both Schmitt and Patel said in statements that the extra manpower would help fight violent crime.

“This permanent investment in St. Louis by the FBI will be coupled with increased multilateral joint agency operations, increasing overall crime fighting capacity and building upon the important work being done on the state level to restore public safety,” Schmitt said.

Patel added that “investment in St. Louis is about action, not politics, making sure our agents are shoulder to shoulder with local law enforcement to take violent criminals off the streets.”