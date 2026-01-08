Athleticism and artistry draw fans to St. Louis for the U.S. Figure Skating Championship

Bob and Sandy Iverson traveled from Duluth, Minnesota, to catch the best figure skaters in the country competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in St. Louis.

It’s the third championship they’ve attended and one they couldn’t miss.

“We don't travel that far that often, but we said it was a good year being in the Olympics,” Bob Iverson said.

Tens of thousands of figure skating fans from across the country are making their way to the Enterprise Center this week for the four-day competition, which kicked off Wednesday. The championships end Sunday with the reveal of the U.S. Olympic figure skating team who will compete in Milan next month.

Some fans came with fond memories of previous figure skating competitions.

“I have memories of sitting with my dad, watching Peggy Fleming in the Olympics,” Louisville, Kentucky, resident Tammie Raynor said. “I've been a fan ever since.”

This will be the third figure skating championship she’s attended.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Starr Andrews competes in the championship women’s program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday in St. Louis’ Downtown West neighborhood.

For others, like Pam Kistenmacher of southwest Missouri, this will be their first figure skating championship. She said she’s looking forward to watching the men's finals

“It's something that the hockey players cannot do,” Kistenmacher said. “So it's a trade off, it takes a different skill set.”

Kistenmacher’s partner Dave Lineback said he’s happy to see this kind of major sporting event in St. Louis.

“It’s good to have it in the backyard,” Lineback said. “I think that St. Louis people, they support sports very well. I’m sure this event will be supported very well, too.”

The last time the figure skating championships were in St. Louis was in 2006, when skaters Johnny Weir and Sasha Cohen were the singles men's and women's champions.

This year, fans have their eyes on skaters like world champions Madison Chock, Alysa Liu, Evan Bates and Ilia Malinin.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Amber Glenn embraces her coach Damon Allen after receiving the top score in the women’s short program during the 2026 U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday.

Skater and hockey player Tiffany Simon came in from Belleville and is most excited to see the Sunday ceremony where the Olympic team is announced.

“It's just amazing to get to see these Americans that are going to go out and represent our country in the Olympics,” Simon said.

Ten-year-old Chloe Huskamp from Kansas City is a skater and said the championships are good inspiration for herself.

“It kind of gives me more of a visual of what happens in the future,” Huskamp said. “Like if I continue to skate and continue to get better.”

Kentucky resident Janet Graden said she couldn’t be more excited.

“I think it's the combination of the athleticism, which is certainly there, the artistry,” Graden said. “The costumes, the music, all of it.”

Brian Munoz contributed to this report

