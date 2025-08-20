Missouri patient dies from rare waterborne amoeba infection

A Missouri patient has died after contracting a rare infection from a deadly waterborne amoeba, officials from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed Wednesday.

The person was being treated at a St. Louis-area hospital after contracting the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, which is sometimes referred to as the “brain-eating amoeba” because of its catastrophic effects on the central nervous system.

DHSS officials did not offer any other details about the patient or where they were from.

Naegleria fowleri lives in warm, fresh water and can enter the brain through the nose. Inside the brain, it causes inflammation and tissue death. Symptoms include hallucinations, dizziness and seizures.

Fewer than 200 people have contracted the amoeba since 1962, but when they do, infection is almost always fatal. Only three reported infections have been found in Missouri since at least the mid-1980s.

Of 167 reported cases in the United States, all but four have been fatal, according to federal health officials.

Experts say Naegleria fowleri is frequently found in lakes, rivers and streams, particularly during hot summer months. Despite its prevalence, infection in humans is exceedingly rare.

Health officials say the person had been waterskiing at the Lake of the Ozarks before they got sick.

Representatives from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources say it’s unlikely infections would trigger shutting down areas to recreation, since the amoeba is so prevalent.

Health experts recommend people keep their heads above water, wear nose clips or plug their noses when swimming to avoid the deadly amoeba.