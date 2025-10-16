New plows, more staff: Missouri plans for snow after last winter’s boondoggle

After uncleared streets plagued the region during severe winter storms last year, Missouri Department of Transportation officials have started preparing for this year’s winter weather.

MoDOT hosted a training session Thursday for workers aimed at emulating a winter storm to prepare workers, snow plow drivers and mechanics for potential severe winter weather.

The training follows an unusually harsh winter where January storms broke precipitation records. Streets across the region were covered with ice and snow, as much as 10 inches in some regions. MoDOT officials said earlier this year that there was a shortage of workers to handle plows .

MoDOT officials said the January storm led the department to make adjustments last year, including:

Increasing the amount of money to $64 million to keep roads clear

Increasing the amount r of salt used to 140,000 tons

Increasing the number of hours worked to 529,000

MoDOT has about 3,000 workers statewide but is trying to hire more workers, including emergency equipment officers, mechanics and maintenance workers. MoDOT’s St. Louis district engineer Tom Blair said there’s a large number of workers with fewer than three years of experience,:

About 16% of MoDOT snowplow operators have less than one year of experience statewide

About 40% of MoDOT snow plowing workers have less than three years of experience statewide

More than 50% of MoDOT employees in the St. Louis area have less than three years of experience

“That's why these [trainings] last two days, and all the work we're doing right now before snow flies really matters,” Blair said. “We have to work really hard to position our employees to be skilled enough to operate.”

Blair said MoDot has new equipment, including a snow blower, one of five that are moved across the state before storms.

“That would have really helped the team more quickly clear those large amounts of snow and ice that we had pushed to the side of roads and, in many cases, were blocking acceleration lanes, deceleration lanes and even ramp lanes,” Blair said.

Blair said despite challenges and staffing concerns, the department is planned for typical storms where workers can be dispatched around the state. He said the department is more concerned about a winter storm that hits the entire state.

“That's probably what keeps us up at night,” Blair said.

Representatives for the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Illinois Department of Transportation and National Weather Service were also present. St. Louisans can expect above normal precipitation this year, NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Kevin Deitsch said.

“December will likely be warmer than normal, likely more rainier than normal,” Deitsch said. “We do expect more of a back-loaded winter for the season, kind of like we saw last year, more storms in January and in February.”

State highway patrol will assist MoDOT during winter storms. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Gadberry urged drivers to take safety precautions like planning ahead and staying at home if possible. If people do have to drive, take necessary steps including:

Have a fully charged phone and a charger in the car

Have an emergency kit

Keep a blanket, extra clothes, snacks and water

Make sure tires are filled

Slow down and don’t tail emergency personnel

Keep headlights on and be aware of your surroundings

“The big thing in these storms is stay in your car,” Gadberry said. “Don't get out unless you absolutely have to. The safest place you can be is inside that car.”

IDOT leaders said they’re also facing staffing shortages but are still working to hire permanent employees.

“Despite any shortages in our permanent employees staffing levels, we will definitely have plenty of employees,” Illinois Department of Public Safety Operations Field Engineer Dave Castens said. “All our routes will be covered, we'll have adequate staff, supplemented with our temporary staff. No issues, no concerns."

