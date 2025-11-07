Peabody Energy to leave downtown St. Louis after 70 years, move headquarters to suburbs

Peabody Energy announced Friday it will relocate its headquarters and move out of downtown St. Louis.

The company, which has been located in a building on Market Street for seven decades, plans to move to a new facility off Manchester Road and Interstate 270 in Des Peres.

“Peabody has been a proud corporate citizen of St. Louis since the 1950s, and we look forward to our ongoing commitment and we continue to host our global headquarters in the area,” a spokesperson said.

A part of the move, the company is not planning any layoffs. Additionally, a spokesperson did not give a timetable for when Peabody plans to make the move.

Greater St. Louis, Inc. reacted to the news in a statement Friday afternoon, saying it was “glad to see them (Peabody) committing to the region by keeping their headquarters and jobs here in St. Louis.”

Peabody is just the latest company to move out of the downtown St. Louis area in recent years. Television stations KMOV and KSDK have both left downtown for new facilities elsewhere. Other companies, including FleishmanHillard, have moved out of downtown for offices in Clayton.