Nurses at SLU Hospital claim better staffing could have prevented a tragedy

Union nurses at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital claim inadequate staffing issues at the facility on South Grand are a safety issue.

About a dozen employees represented by National Nurses United/National Nurses Organizing Committee rallied Tuesday night outside the hospital’s emergency department entrance. he union has long argued that too few nurses are responsible for too many patients.

Union representatives said staffing issues may have contributed to a tragic incident last month in which a person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the hospital’s emergency department.

“Maybe the tragedy a month ago wouldn't have happened,” said Larry Voiles, an registered nurse who works at the hospital. “They would have seen that the person was depressed beforehand. But if they're so short-staffed in the ER that the nurses sometimes [have] got three times the many patients they should have.”

SSM Health representatives have pushed back, saying the nurses are taking advantage of an isolated incident.

“SSM Health is deeply disappointed that the NNOC has chosen to exploit a tragic event to advance its own agenda,” a spokeswoman said in an email. “Their approach, unfortunately, reflects a pattern we’ve seen from the NNOC across the country.”

The health system said it continues to discuss concerns with staff “not through rallies or publicity, but through genuine dialogue, support and commitment to excellence.”

The hospital’s union representative, nurse Kellie Allen, said workers are pushing not only for improved nurse-to-patient staffing ratios, but also for better security measures at the hospital.

Allen said the union would like to see charge nurses, who assign patients to other nurses and otherwise supervise workers on the floor, to be relieved of caring for patients during shifts.

Nurses said they had seen increases in safety measures since the November incident, with more security guards rounding the building.

But Allen said staffing issues continue to put workers at risk.

“The more staff you have, the better you have an intervention and you can de-escalate situations,” she said. “It's unacceptable. We are held to a high standard, as SSM should be held to a high standard.”

