SLU Hospital nurses will picket during second strike in four months

Nurses at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital plan to go on strike Wednesday as negotiations between the nurses union and hospital executives have stalled.

The hospital and members of the National Nurses Organizing Committee have been attempting to hammer out a deal since May. The union’s contract expired in June.

Nurses will plan to walk off the job at 7 a.m. and picket Wednesday and Thursday. The 48-hour action will wrap up Friday morning. The strike marks the second the union has called in four months.

Union members say they want the hospital to commit to putting safer staffing levels in place and to focus on training and retaining nurses, instead of hiring nurses from temporary staffing agencies.

“We appreciate that [temporary workers] are there, we really do, " said Kellie Allen, a cardiothoracic nurse who has worked at the hospital on South Grand Boulevard for eight years. “However, there's tasks that they can't perform.”

Nurses from a staffing agency can’t advocate for patients or working conditions in the same way that permanent staff can, Allen said.

SSM Health officials in a statement criticized the national union for focusing on authorizing a strike instead of continuing to negotiate worker pay. The health system wanted to engage in union talks, they said in a statement, but the bargaining committee’s work has stalled, with frequent stops and starts.

“Unfortunately, NNOC leaders have now chosen to halt progress again, preferring to focus their efforts on a strike rather than reaching a contract that would finally get the nurses the increase they deserve,” the officials said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the health system is falling behind others when it comes to compensation and benefits, the officials said.

SSM’s practice of hiring agency nurses is an attempt to dilute the bargaining power of the union, transplant clinic nurse Maddi O’Leary said in a statement.

“SSM seems to be dragging this process out and encouraging the decertification of our union," O'Leary said. "This is why we are striking.”

The union gave 10 days' notice before Wednesday’s action. The hospital has prepared by hiring other staff members to fill in for strikers.

