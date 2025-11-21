© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Airport police kill man holding knife inside St. Louis Lambert

St. Louis Public Radio | By Rob Edwards
Published November 21, 2025 at 7:59 AM CST
St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Feb. 15 in north St. Louis County.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Airport police shot and killed a man brandishing a knife at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

A man is dead after a police officer shot and killed him inside St. Louis Lambert International Airport early Friday morning.

Airport police officers say they were doing routine security checks around 1:05 a.m. when they saw a man with a knife inside Terminal 1. The officers said they told the man to drop the weapon, and when he refused, one of the officers used a stun gun on the man.

Officers said he kept advancing toward them, and that’s when a second officer pulled out his gun and shot him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the incident, airport police asked the St. Louis County Police Department to take over the investigation. A county police spokesperson said the man with the knife was not a passenger or anyone who was using the airport for travel.

The officer who fired their weapon has been with the airport for a year and has previous law enforcement experience. The incident remains under investigation.
Rob Edwards
