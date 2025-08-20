According to local media reports, a St. Ann police officer shot and killed a man in Bel-Ridge shortly after midnight Wednesday.

The St. Ann Police Department asked the North County Police Cooperative to investigate the incident. Neither has confirmed the identity of the deceased.

However, several media outlets have reported that Britny Boyd identified her husband, Troy Hamilton, as the shooting victim. She says her husband was trying to walk into their home at the 3300 block of Welsberg Drive in Bel-Ridge when an officer shot him.

Boyd told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her husband was a protector and provider and that if the police had knocked on the door, she would have let them in to discuss the situation.

Charles Hamilton, the victim’s father, wrote a Facebook post on Wednesday around 5:30 a.m. saying the St. Ann police officer shot his son twice in the back while he was on the porch and that at the time he was still waiting to see his son’s body.

“He’s laying dead covered up with no details,” Charles wrote on social media. “They won’t even let me see him, saying I can’t see him until the funeral home picks him up! I don’t know what to do as I’m still in shock!!!”

Neither the St. Ann Police Department nor the North County Police Cooperative responded to a request for comment.