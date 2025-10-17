Gateway Arch temporarily reopens to visitors during government shutdown

The Gateway Arch will reopen Saturday for the first time since the start of the government shutdown.

The Arch had been closed since Oct. 1, when the federal government failed to reach an agreement on the budget.

A spokesperson said Friday the reopening is possible because of a “community partnership” that provided financial support. That partnership is led by the Jefferson National Parks Association and also includes Explore St. Louis, the Gateway Arch Park Foundation, the Arch Cafe and the Regional Arts Commission of St. Louis.

The announcement ensures the landmark will be open during its 60th anniversary. There will be a weekend of celebrations leading up to the official anniversary date on Tuesday, Oct. 26.

The agreement to reopen the Gateway Arch is only temporary. If the federal government does not reopen by Nov. 2, the Arch and museum will once again close to visitors.

