St. Louis Public Schools fires Superintendent Millicent Borishade

The St. Louis Public Schools Board of Education voted Friday to fire Superintendent Millicent Borishade during a closed session.

Borishade told STLPR that she was not given a cause for her termination.

No interim leadership has been announced.

Borishade has held the top role for just over a year, first in an interim capacity and then later as the permanent leader.

Borishade stepped up to lead the district after her predecessor, Keisha Scarlett, was fired by the former school board for violating hiring protocols. Scarlett was found to have offered high paying salaries to cabinet-level district employees without school board approval.

Scarlett has denied any wrongdoing.

Borishade was hired by Scarlett in 2023 as the chief of schools for SLPS. She has also served as deputy superintendent.

Former school board President Toni Cousins and Vice President Matt Davis said last year that they had full confidence in Borishade as they had been told that she was the one managing the district behind the scenes.

Cousins and Davis had also said she had taken the necessary steps to work toward achieving full superintendent certification, which she later did receive, and to steady the district by filling cabinet level vacancies.

In August, the American Federation of Teachers Local 420, which represents over 2,000 SLPS staffers, held a vote of no confidence in Borishade.

The union’s primary concern was the district’s decision to move forward with discussions of school closures.

Borishade has been charged with leading SLPS through what could be a massive restructuring of the district as it weighs school closures. In July, Borishade presented a preliminary report that suggested closing 37 of its 68 buildings as a result of declining student enrollment and aging school buildings.

The district has not released a list of schools that could be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

