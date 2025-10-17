Union and Boeing returning to negotiations after unfair labor complaint filing

Boeing and the St. Louis machinists union have agreed to resume negotiations with a federal mediator on Monday.

This comes after the union filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the company on Thursday saying it wasn’t negotiating in good faith.

Monday will mark the beginning of the 12th week that Boeing workers have been on strike.

It’s been nearly three weeks since the last negotiation meeting.

During that time, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 union presented a modified version of its counterproposal that 90% of voting members approved. Boeing countered that with its most recent offer that members rejected, so the union refused to hold another vote.

“The IAM Union is hopeful that returning to mediation will lead to meaningful progress and a fair resolution. We’re ready to get back to the table, reach an equitable agreement, and get our members back to work building the world’s most advanced military aircraft and defense systems,” the union said in a statement.

The federal mediator will be working as an essential worker without pay due to the ongoing government shutdown.

“We’re pleased to accept the mediator’s request for both sides to return to the table and hope to find a path forward that ends the strike,” a Boeing spokesperson said in a statement.