Labor Unions

Workers from all eight unionized Starbucks stores in the St. Louis region joined thousands of the chain's employees across the nation in a one-day strike, calling for active bargaining and a fair contract.
Despite the Wentzville GM plant production workers voting against the deal, the contract between UAW and the automaker passed nationally giving long-time workers a raise of about 33%. Some newer workers and temps will see their pay more than double.
From left: Josh Mayfield, Christina Rios, Tyler White (in back), Ryan Lawson Maeske, and Noah Laster rehearse in "1877," a new play about the St. Louis General Strike of 1877 will premiere at the Missouri History Museum.
Nearly 54% of UAW Local 2250 workers voted to reject the proposed deal, joining workers at several other auto plants who say it’s not enough.
Workers at Places for People accuse management of union busting and refusing to support a fair union election.
Illinois' GOP leader says he’s ready to compromise as Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker keeps the baill in lawmakers’ court.
Record deals with all three unionized automakers means a historic 6-week strike is ending — for now. The deals still need to be ratified by members, who could choose to go back to the table.
Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillsdale, says he hopes to pass the bill in the upcoming veto session.
Dozens of nurses on Monday formed a picket line outside SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital on South Grand Boulevard to call for better staffing, guaranteed breaks and more comprehensive sick leave policies.
The members of United Auto Workers Local 2250 were the first employees of General Motors to go on strike. They have since been joined by colleagues at 38 other GM and Stellantis facilities.