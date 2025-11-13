St. Louis Boeing machinists approve contract, ending 15-week strike

St. Louis-area machinists on Thursday voted 68% to 32% to approve Boeing’s fifth contract offer, ending a strike that has lasted for nearly four months.

This was the first time in months that International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 leadership has explicitly recommended acceptance of an offer from the company.

The five-year contract raises the ratification bonus to $6,000 but does not include the $3,000 in restricted stock units and retention bonuses in the previous plan. Those options were removed to bring more cash up front, said Boeing President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security Steve Parker in a letter to striking workers on Monday. It also adds the ability to cash out vacation time above the 80-hour cap.

Parker also said that ratification of this offer guarantees that no striking workers would be displaced by replacements.

“We will guarantee that all IAM 837 members will be returned to work if this offer is ratified,” Parker said. “This is not something we will be able to guarantee moving forward.”

Employees are expected to return to work Monday, night shift workers will start Sunday evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated