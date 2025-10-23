© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Machinists union leadership reverses decision, members to vote on Boeing contract Sunday

St. Louis Public Radio | By Olivia Mizelle
Published October 23, 2025 at 5:49 PM CDT
A Boeing worker holds a picket sign as he and other workers protest over contract negotiations on Monday, August 4, 2025, outside a Boeing company's facility in St. Charles, Missouri.
Lylee Gibbs
/
St. Louis Public Radio
A Boeing worker holds a picket sign as he and other workers protest over contract negotiations on Aug. 4 outside a Boeing company facility in St. Charles.

St. Louis machinists will vote on a modified contract offer from Boeing on Sunday.

This came just one day after union leadership refused to bring the contract to a vote for members.

A Boeing spokeswoman said in an email the union’s bargaining committee changed course after discussions Thursday.

“We’ve said it many times, and we’ll say it again: We will not vote on an insulting offer,” the union’s bargaining committee said of the offer on Wednesday.

The contract adds to the wage increase for top paid employees but cuts down on attendance additives.

Sunday’s vote will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at IAM District 9 in Bridgeton.
Olivia Mizelle
Olivia Mizelle is St. Louis Public Radio's newsroom intern for Summer '25 and a recent graduate of the University of Missouri.
