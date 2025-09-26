Boeing and machinists union to resume contract negotiations Monday

Boeing and the local machinists union will resume contract negotiations on Monday with a federal mediator in the hopes of ending the strike that started Aug. 4.

IAM Union District 837 members have shot down three contracts from the company, leading union leadership to propose its own contract last week that passed 90% to 10%.

Boeing did not formally reject the contract but issued multiple statements against it.

The union-proposed contract increased the ratification bonus to $10,000, which is $6,000 more than the last offer from the company. It also improved pay raises for those at the top of the pay scale and made improvements to the 401(k) plan.

On Tuesday, Boeing St. Louis Vice President of Air Dominance Dan Gillian said the company is open to “constructive talks” within the boundaries of its most recent offer.

The strike will be in its ninth week when negotiations resume.

This announcement comes two days after the company said it would move work on the F/A-18 Super Hornet out of St. Louis County in 2026. A Boeing spokesperson said this was not related to the strike.

“Boeing’s decision to move upgrade work on the F/A-18 Super Hornet out of north St. Louis County is deeply disappointing,” machinists union president Tom Boelling said of the decision.