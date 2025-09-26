14 St. Louis music festivals to find your new favorite local artist

When it comes to finding new local music — whether that’s longtime favorites or new voices — music festivals are a great place to look.

In St. Louis, there are large festivals that focus on national acts like the long-running PointFest and newer ones making a name for themselves like Evolution Festival. But there’s also many that center St. Louis musicians from various genres.

Here are several of our best festivals to find your next favorite local musician.

ARTICA

October

The festival is the home to eclectic artists, from musicians, visual artists and dancers. It also includes, “Our Lady of Artica,” a large burning man-like statue that is set on fire at the end of the festival.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Dozens of festivalgoers wait for “Our Lady of Artica” to be set ablaze in October 2023.

Blues at the Arch Festival

August

St. Louis-based blues and roots musicians have performed on the St. Louis Gateway Arch grounds for 10 years. The annual festival celebrates St. Louis’ blues legacy.

The Culture Kickback Fest

August

Organized by For the Culture, the festival highlights Black business owners and vendors and features performances and DJ sets by R&B and hip-hop artists. The festival also includes a variety of panels and a skate party.

Festival of Nations

August

Known for its vendors and foods, Festival of Nations features a wide variety of performances over two days each summer. You can catch local bands and artists performing traditional music.

Free 4 All Music Showcase

September

The inaugural music festival features 100 indie, punk, alternative, singer/songwriters, hip-hop and R&B acts on nine stages across Grand Center for free.

Mabel Suen / Free4All Shitstorm performs at the Free 4 All Music Showcase.

Frizz Fest

September

The Tower Grove Park natural hair festival was founded by nonprofit Frizzy by Nature. The festival is aimed at embracing natural hair and highlighting Black R&B artists. The festival has included national headliners and St. Louis-based acts.

Grove Fest

October

Music fans gather in the Grove every fall to hear St. Louis artists from a variety of genres at the street festival.

MATI

September

Formerly known as Music at the Intersection, MATI primarily highlights local and national acts within R&B, hip-hop, jazz, blues and soul. The festival launched in 2021 and covers venues across Grand Center.

Paint Louis

September

The festival by the Mississippi River is known as the world's largest graffiti festival, bringing tens of thousands of visual artists. Organizers also highlight the region’s hip-hop acts with sets throughout the Labor Day weekend.

WerQfest Audience members spread the love at WerQfest 2021 at the Stupp Center in Tower Grove Park. The fourth iteration of the festival, which showcases Black, queer culture, will be at the Big Top on Saturday.

Pines Fest

October

Founded by St. Louis roots band the Mighty Pines, Pines Fest features performances of musicians and bands from across the region. The festival will return for its fourth year, this time at Atomic by Jamo.

S.L.U.M. Fest

September

Known also as St. Louis Underground Music Festival, S.L.U.M. Fest launched to celebrate underground hip-hop and R&B acts. The pandemic shut down the festival in 2020, but S.L.U.M. Fest organizers brought the event back at Atomic by Jamo on Sept. 20.

Twangfest

July

Roots and Americana fans can expect local and some national acts at the summer festival. Twangfest also hosts live performances Saturdays at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market.

WerQfest

July

Tre’von Griffith and his husband, Shelton Boyd-Griffith, founded this LGBTQ festival in 2020. The festival prioritizes Black LGBTQ artists each summer in the Grove.