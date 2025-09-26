14 St. Louis music festivals to find your new favorite local artist
When it comes to finding new local music — whether that’s longtime favorites or new voices — music festivals are a great place to look.
In St. Louis, there are large festivals that focus on national acts like the long-running PointFest and newer ones making a name for themselves like Evolution Festival. But there’s also many that center St. Louis musicians from various genres.
Here are several of our best festivals to find your next favorite local musician.
ARTICA
October
Events page
The festival is the home to eclectic artists, from musicians, visual artists and dancers. It also includes, “Our Lady of Artica,” a large burning man-like statue that is set on fire at the end of the festival.
Blues at the Arch Festival
August
Events page
St. Louis-based blues and roots musicians have performed on the St. Louis Gateway Arch grounds for 10 years. The annual festival celebrates St. Louis’ blues legacy.
The Culture Kickback Fest
August
Events page
Organized by For the Culture, the festival highlights Black business owners and vendors and features performances and DJ sets by R&B and hip-hop artists. The festival also includes a variety of panels and a skate party.
Festival of Nations
August
Events page
Known for its vendors and foods, Festival of Nations features a wide variety of performances over two days each summer. You can catch local bands and artists performing traditional music.
Free 4 All Music Showcase
September
Events page
The inaugural music festival features 100 indie, punk, alternative, singer/songwriters, hip-hop and R&B acts on nine stages across Grand Center for free.
Frizz Fest
September
Events page
The Tower Grove Park natural hair festival was founded by nonprofit Frizzy by Nature. The festival is aimed at embracing natural hair and highlighting Black R&B artists. The festival has included national headliners and St. Louis-based acts.
Grove Fest
October
Events page
Music fans gather in the Grove every fall to hear St. Louis artists from a variety of genres at the street festival.
MATI
September
Events page
Formerly known as Music at the Intersection, MATI primarily highlights local and national acts within R&B, hip-hop, jazz, blues and soul. The festival launched in 2021 and covers venues across Grand Center.
Paint Louis
September
Events page
The festival by the Mississippi River is known as the world's largest graffiti festival, bringing tens of thousands of visual artists. Organizers also highlight the region’s hip-hop acts with sets throughout the Labor Day weekend.
Pines Fest
October
Events page
Founded by St. Louis roots band the Mighty Pines, Pines Fest features performances of musicians and bands from across the region. The festival will return for its fourth year, this time at Atomic by Jamo.
S.L.U.M. Fest
September
Events page
Known also as St. Louis Underground Music Festival, S.L.U.M. Fest launched to celebrate underground hip-hop and R&B acts. The pandemic shut down the festival in 2020, but S.L.U.M. Fest organizers brought the event back at Atomic by Jamo on Sept. 20.
Twangfest
July
Events page
Roots and Americana fans can expect local and some national acts at the summer festival. Twangfest also hosts live performances Saturdays at the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market.
WerQfest
July
Events page
Tre’von Griffith and his husband, Shelton Boyd-Griffith, founded this LGBTQ festival in 2020. The festival prioritizes Black LGBTQ artists each summer in the Grove.
Whitaker Music Festival
Wednesdays in the summer
Events page
Each Wednesday over the summer, the Missouri Botanical Garden turns into a free concert venue with a headlining artist each week. Visitors can bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for shows at the Cohen Amphitheatre.