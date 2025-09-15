Music at the Intersection brought impeccable vibes and a new venue to Grand Center

Organizers of the Music at the Intersection festival estimate that 17,000 festivalgoers explored the three-day event in Grand Center. The vibes were immaculate Friday evening as MATI’s first arrivees checked out the festival, now complete with a carnival area including a Ferris wheel.

Another addition was the introduction of a tiered ticketing system — but that doesn’t mean the festival merely added expensive VIP options. Folks could buy a $20 pass for each day that didn’t provide access to the festival’s main stages but was good for performances at venues including Jazz St. Louis, the Grandel and High Low. Performances at the Contemporary Art Museum, Pulitzer Arts Foundation and Strauss Park were free.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Dave Grelle, flanked by guitarist Dee Dee James, leads the Playadors St. Louis Superjam on Friday evening. Percussionist Matt Henry is seen in the rear.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Vocalists Taynka Mimi, on the left, and Sya Collins were among the many guests who joined Playadors St. Louis Superjam.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Vocalist Dakota Pagan took a turn leading Playadors St. Louis Superjam at the Big Top.

Attendees sensed one of the festival’s first big moments Friday evening as Playadors St. Louis Superjam packed the stage at the Big Top with locally grown talent for a high-energy run through some of the band’s originals and well-chosen covers.

Guest Anita Jackson took on vocals for a euphoric set-closing version of the Allman Brothers’ “Midnight Rider,” with Playadors’ robust horn section playing the song’s central guitar riff. An hour later, Jackson commanded rapt attention during her own set in the much quieter environs of Jazz St. Louis.

K Kudda Muzic & Friends opened up the Sovereign with the brand new — as in, the city issued its certificate of occupancy the day before — venue’s first show with contemporary jazz and R&B grooves featuring vocalists Lena Clav and Noel Spiva. Later, reggae legend Barrington Levy helped break in the venue with a high-energy set opening with his classic tune “Murderer.”

First impressions are that the Sovereign will be a welcome addition to the St. Louis music scene. The folks from the Old Rock House are programming future shows at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation-owned venue. During its opening weekend, its robust air conditioning added to its appeal.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Kudda Muzic invited several musical collaborators onstage at the Sovereign on Saturday.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Noel Spiva (left) and Lena Clav joined K Kudda Muzic and Friends at the Sovereign on Saturday.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Lena Clav performed with with K Kudda Muzic and Friends at the Sovereign on the festival's opening night.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Reggae legend Barrington Levy performs at the Sovereign on the opening night of Music at the Intersection.

The cool-ish breezes of Friday melted into a warm memory Saturday afternoon, as an unblinking sun stared down at festivalgoers and the temperature climbed into the mid-90s.

Homegrown talent Owen Whitworth Ragland opened the Field Stage for the weekend, beaming a giant smile out to an approving crowd of early arrivers. His buoyant set had the feel of a valedictory address — or perhaps just a “welcome home” party. At one point he called some kids onstage to dance, and Ragland dug the vibe enough to hang out side-stage during some of the following acts, sharing the love.

Fellow local Drea Vocalz held an approving Big Top crowd in the palm of her hand as she channeled Tina Turner with a romp through “River Deep, Mountain High” supported by her deeply talented band.

Enoch Raavi and the Indigenous Groove blended electronics with percussion at Sophie’s Artist Lounge, where KC Mackey also kept it cool with a set of house music. Neo-soul giantess Leela James offered a festival-highlight set at the Field Stage, flanked by athletic dancers and propelled by her fierce energy and a thunderous bass sound.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Owen Whitworth Ragland opened the Field Stage on Saturday with a set that radiated positivity.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Owen Whitworth Ragland of Whitworth performs during Music at the Intersection on Saturday.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Drea Vocalz performs on Friday during Music at the Intersection, backed by a deeply talented band.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio T-Dubb-O created some big moments during Music at the Intersection on Saturday.

T-Dubb-O created some big moments for a packed house at the Sovereign on Saturday afternoon, bringing to the stage some St. Louis hip-hop legends including Rockwell Knuckles and Tef Poe, and R&B songstress Valencia Rush. St. Louis native Ryan Trey commanded the Sovereign’s stage on Saturday night, giving special shoutouts to family members and calling up hometown friend Jordan Ward for a take on their collaboration “White Crocs.”

The music started a few hours earlier on Sunday, giving MATI attendees plenty of time to clock the rising mercury as temperatures hit triple digits. Festivalgoers worked to keep their energy levels up as giveaway cardboard fans from the Vintage Vinyl table became the hot accessory.

Eldraco + FreeNation defied the elements to open up the Field Stage with a high-energy set, turning up the heat with selections from new album “Glitter.” Later, Leon Thomas delighted fans as he transitioned between instruments.

Patti LaBelle closed the Field Stage on Sunday night with a well received set. Homegrown trumpet ace Keyon Harrold closed the festival at the Sovereign with a performance featuring guests Pedrito Martinez and Brenda Navarrete.

More photos from MATI:

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Scooter Brown performs at Strauss Park on Saturday during Music at the Intersection. The outdoor stage was one of a few performance spots that did not require tickets.

Jeremy D. Goodwin / St. Louis Public Radio Leela James delivered an expert set of neo-soul at Music at the Intersection's Field Stage on Saturday.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Eldraco Price, backed by FreeNation, defied the high temperatures by bringing their own heat to Music at the Intersection on Sunday.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Eldraco Price performs on the Field Stage on Saturday.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio Patti LaBelle performs during Music at the Intersection on Sunday.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio Leon Thomas performs during Music at the Intersection on Sunday.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio Lucky Daye performs during Music at the Intersection on Saturday.

Chad Davis / St. Louis Public Radio Lucky Daye performs at Music at the Intersection on Saturday.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Ryan Trey performs at the Sovereign on Saturday.