Kris Kringle and the Jolly Jingles bring holiday cheer to St. Louis with a new single

St. Louis has a long tradition of producing holiday music.

From Vashon High School graduate Donny Hathaway’s “ This Christmas ” to Chuck Berry’s “ Run Rudolph Run ” and Ferguson native Michael McDonald’s take on “ White Christmas ,” the region has long been home to talent.

Now, Kris Kringle and the Jolly Jingles — a North Pole-themed rock band led by St. Louis musician Joseph Bubenik — is adding its own festive mark.

The group has humble, pandemic-era recording project beginnings that have grown into a full-blown seasonal spectacle, featuring original songs and reimagined Christmas classics. Its high-energy live show blends classic rock, punk and ska influences with plenty of holiday cheer.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Brian Munoz spoke with Bubenik — better known as Kris Kringle — about the band’s origins, sound and new single,“Egg Nog,” ahead of its Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday at Off Broadway. The show will also feature the Americana act Al Holliday & the East Side Rhythm Band .

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Brian Munoz: Can you tell me about how Kris Kringle and the Jolly Jingles got started?

Kris Kringle: It all goes back to the pandemic. It seems like I was sitting around, had nothing to do most of the time, was bored, and I said: “You know what? I'm going to record a song — a Christmas song” — and I quickly realized I only play one or two instruments proficiently. So I called somebody else up, and I'm like “Hey, can you join me in recording a song?” In 2020, [we] went over to Native Sound Recording just off Cherokee Street, and recorded a old song called “ Nuttin’ for Christmas, ” and it was fun.

Munoz: How would you describe the kind of music that you play to someone who has never heard you perform?

Kringle: We're kind of all over. As a mythical figure in the ’90s, Kris really loved the third wave ska movement, you know, ska music, horns and punk. It definitely has its fingers in what we're doing. I think rock ’n’ roll is probably the easiest way to categorize it, but there's a gospel tune, there's easier listening stuff — it’s kind of all over. I want to make stuff that everybody would enjoy.

Munoz: You have this really memorable voice, and singing loud for these long shows is not an easy feat. How do you prep for some of these performances?

Kringle: Well, believe it or not, old Kris Kringle in the early 2000s was in a metal band, and so it's not really terribly too difficult. I'm glad that there's not smoke in clubs anymore — that was the more difficult thing. But yeah, usually I'm fine the next morning after just belting it out. I've always sang with a lot of gusto. I'm assuming that's the yuletide magic coming out of my lungs.

Munoz: Do you have a favorite song that you have recorded?

Kringle: It's like asking if you have a favorite elf. There's definitely ones that I like more. I really like our rendition of “ Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child ” — old kind of church song, and there's a lot of energy in it. I really like the song called “ Christmas Day .” Generally, we're opening a show with that. It's by a band called MxPx originally, but I love the spin we put on it. As far as originals, I think “ Ho Ho Ho ” is really fun and energetic. It's got a children's choir on the recording, so that's just fun.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Kris Kringle and the Jolly Jingles perform their Christmas extravaganza in December 2024 at the Heavy Anchor in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Munoz: You guys have a new single. Can you tell us a little bit about “Egg Nog”?

Kringle: Egg nog, the beverage, is thick. It’s creamy. It goes down to your toes when you drink it, and man, is there anything as wonderful as egg nog?

Also — just so you know, Martha Stewart's recipe is incredible. She says only have one per person. … OK, you know … but anyway, eggnog is a fantastic drink. I've loved it since I was a young child back in the 300s. So I wanted to write an ode to eggnog. So I just started thinking [...] when I'm drinking Martha Stewart's recipe eggnog, I feel so good. But, if you don't listen to Martha and you start having five, six, seven, maybe even eight cups of eggnog, then you start [...] feeling tipsy. The Christmas cheer is really taking over. That's what the song's about.

Munoz: This is the holiday season, but does Kris Kringle believe in Christmas in July?

Kringle: I am open to it, for sure. I've got to get me shorts or something. St Louis is a favorite place of mine, believe it or not, and I tell you what: Wearing fur in July in St Louis ... it’s pretty rough. I'm not saying it won't ever happen. If you've got a good opportunity, let me know.

Munoz: What do you want audiences to take away from your music?

Kringle: I want people to realize that there's joy in life, and while that's not always the truth in every moment, it can be and you can go and you can seek it out. [...] I want you to have a lot of joy in your heart.