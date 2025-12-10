There are few music genres that connect the world like festive holiday tunes. The sound of jingle bells paired with lyrics that evoke love, friendship and unity can put a smile on anyone’s face — even if holiday music isn’t necessarily their jam.

St. Louis Public Radio visuals editor Brian Munoz was a key player in curating a list of uplifting holiday music created by artists who call St. Louis home. He started lobbying for a festive music roundup last year after learning about Kris Kringle and the Jolly Jingles from a friend.

“If you ever wondered if Santa can sing ska, wonder no more,” Munoz told St. Louis on the Air. “The frontman, Joseph Bunik, is a local pastor that does this in his free time. He is the energy behind the ska fusion band. With a mix of older covers and a few originals sprinkled here and there, you’re going to leave [their shows] with a smile on your face.”

Munoz and producer Miya Norfleet joined St. Louis on the Air to share their favorite holiday songs by artists who call St. Louis home, including new holiday music from singer/songwriters Alexia Simone and Beth Bombara and classics such as Donny Hathaway’s “This Christmas.”

For more on holiday tunes from St. Louis musicians, including upcoming shows that will make you jolly, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Certified classics and new hits — 'tis the season for holiday tunes by St. Louis artists Listen • 19:40

