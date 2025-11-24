Sensual and rebellious – this month’s new music roundup highlights St. Louis’ take on R&B

November is arguably the most chill month of the year. It's both a time to slow down and reflect on what has happened and a time to begin preparing for the year ahead. This month’s selections feature a litany of R&B tracks that offer reflection, sensuality and experimentation.

R&B singer-songwriter Alexia Simone – who appeared as the featured artist for February’s new music show – stopped by St. Louis on the Air to join producer and music show originator Miya Norfleet and host Elaine Cha for this month’s new music roundup.

One of Simone’s top picks, “Mistakes” by Brock Seals and Nate Fox, is experimental, soulful and hopeful. Jazz drums and electronic synths layered with rap vocals deliver the mantra “I thank God for all my mistakes, without them I would not be great.”

“We know Brock Seals for a lot of things,” Simone said. “The fact that he is putting out music at this level and at this rate is so amazing. I love this joint and the message, especially today, everybody is so hard on themselves. It felt spiritual to me.”

Continuing the unintentional theme of R&B is the sensual and sexy “Drip” by Mahogani Reign. Bringing in a completely different energy is “hit me where it hurts x” by Skrillex, Dylan Brady and Caroline Polachek.

The song comes in hard with high-speed, bouncy grooving synths, angelic vocals and a St. Louis connection – Brady is half of the St. Louis indie duo 100Gecs . The collaboration shows off the broad reach of St. Louis artists.

“I gotta throw a curve ball in there,” Norfleet said. “To remind our audience that St. Louis really is out here making big moves and really influencing what mainstream music sounds like today.”

After Simone released her latest project “Multiply” in February – her track “More Than Enough” also made our playlist this month – she spent time promoting the album across the region.

“I've been keeping it real cute,” she said. “I was on tour in September, the ‘R&B After Dark Tour' with Aida Ade and BeBe The Neo-Soul .” “[It was] so much fun here St. Louis at City Winery and the Chicago City Winery. I had a Dark Room show. I don't even remember what month that was, maybe April. And that was cool as, like, the ‘Multiply’ experience.”

Here is a list of our favorite new releases:

Brock Seals , Nate Fox - “Mistakes”

Album - “Our Rhythm”

BlackBuddhaBear - “Broken Road”

Latoya Sharen , The HamilTones - “ 90’s R&B Love (Remix)”

Skrillex , Dylan Brady , Caroline Polachek - “hit me where it hurts x”

Lexy Lou - “Insane”

Beth Bombara - “What I’m Here For”

Mahogani Reign - “Drip”

Che Sanchez - “Taken From Me”

Album - “MARI”

Alexia Simone , Slickk Darko - “More Than Enough”

Album - “Multiply”

For more reflections of new and “new-ish” releases from St. Louis-area musicians, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Sensual and rebellious – this month’s new music round up highlights St. Louis’ take on R&B Listen • 25:35

