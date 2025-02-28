Alexia Simone exudes confidence and self-love in latest EP, ‘Multiply’

Alexia Majors was all over St. Louis in 2024.

The singer-songwriter — who performs as Alexia Simone — hit the stage at Music at the Intersection and City Winery, booked residencies at the Dark Room and other intimate venues, and she shared the performance bill with Marsha Ambrosius at Frizz Fest.

Despite her displays of performance prowess, Alexia Simone admits that taking the stage makes her nervous. Her nerves turned into excitement as she joined St. Louis on the Air to talk about her new EP, “Multiply,” which was released today.

“It’s still terrifying — the culmination of something you’ve been working on for a very long time,” she said. “But [it’s] also exciting because I am in love with the process. I've learned to enjoy the process, trust the process, feel its highs and lows. I love the music. That's what matters at the end of the day — that takes the edge off of everything.”

Alexia Simone described “Multiply” as more of a mixtape. She experimented with different sounds and collaborated with various music producers — most of which are fellow St. Louisans. The 8-track project features beats from Umami, ESPURR, RAYRAYANDAR, and Klevah!. The latter produced “More Than Enough,” a song with her InBloom partner Slikk Darko.

“I’m playing with my voice and experimenting with different sounds. I was going for more low-end R&B and hip-hop elements,” Alexia Simone explained. “I love 808s and rap music, but I’m in love with it in the sense that I love beats. And I’m still singing and bringing that R&B vibe, too.”

This latest body of work showcases the multiple facets to Alexia Simone’s personality. She’s admittedly a shy person, but in tracks like “Follow My Religion,” “More Than Enough” and “Roses,” Alexia Simone sets her bashfulness aside.

She wants “Multiply” to be an encouragement for others to be confident in themselves and abilities.

“You can be more than one thing. That's something that you grow through [both] experiences you may expect to come and experiences that you never see coming. Taking those experiences and making them beautiful. I feel like that is what I'm able to do through my music, good and bad,” she said. “In some of these songs I'm really having to tell myself, ‘You are the one. You're more than enough.’ At the end of the day it's about self and loving yourself.”

For more with Alexia Simone — including how her family and romantic partner encouraged her to “talk her stuff” on “Multiply” and how a Donna Summers documentary inspired the first track “It’s Thru The Back Door” — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

