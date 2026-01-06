2025 was a historic year for the St. Louis region, with issues like tornado recovery and redistricting dominating the headlines. Those issues, and more, seem likely to shape the news of 2026.

On a special reporter roundtable edition of St. Louis on the Air, three St. Louis Public Radio staff members discuss their biggest stories of 2025.

Economic development reporter Kavahn Mansouri, general assignment reporter Lacretia Wimbley and politics correspondent Jason Rosenbaum take us inside their biggest stories of the past year, including tornado recovery, data centers and jail deaths. They also share details on their upcoming coverage and the issues they are already investigating in the new year.

To hear the full conversation with the reporters roundtable, listen to “St. Louis on the Air” on Apple Podcasts , Spotify or YouTube , or click the play button below.

The stories that will shape St. Louis news in 2026 Listen • 32:26