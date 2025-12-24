A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2025

For many people, the holiday season is a time of celebration, but the end of the year can also be heavy with mourning those who are no longer with us.

Wiley Price A portrait of Bill Clay Sr. midway through his long tenure in Congress. Clay died on July 16.

This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates remarkable people who lived and worked in the St. Louis area. We explore the legacies of journalists including Linda Lockhart ; civil rights advocates Anita Lyons Bond and longtime U.S. Rep. William L. Clay Sr. ; and Patrick “PJ” Gannon and Jim Holloran , who, in different ways, were instrumental figures in building up the region’s Irish music scene .

To everyone who will be missing someone at the table this holiday season, we, the St. Louis on the Air team, extend our hearts to you.

Hear our tribute to people who died in 2025 by listening to St. Louis on the Air

