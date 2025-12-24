© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Culture & History
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

A tribute to St. Louisans who died in 2025

By Emily Woodbury
Published December 24, 2025 at 5:00 AM CST
A young girl plays an Irish harp as her father plays harmonica in the background
Courtesy / Eileen Gannon
Eileen Gannon started playing music with her father, Patrick “PJ” Gannon, when she was a kid. In the past several years, they met for weekly jam sessions. PJ Gannon died on Aug. 26.

For many people, the holiday season is a time of celebration, but the end of the year can also be heavy with mourning those who are no longer with us.

A portrait of Clay midway through his long tenure in Congress.
Wiley Price
A portrait of Bill Clay Sr. midway through his long tenure in Congress. Clay died on July 16.

This episode of St. Louis on the Air commemorates remarkable people who lived and worked in the St. Louis area. We explore the legacies of journalists including Linda Lockhart; civil rights advocates Anita Lyons Bond and longtime U.S. Rep. William L. Clay Sr.; and Patrick “PJ” Gannon and Jim Holloran, who, in different ways, were instrumental figures in building up the region’s Irish music scene.

To everyone who will be missing someone at the table this holiday season, we, the St. Louis on the Air team, extend our hearts to you.

Hear our tribute to people who died in 2025 by listening to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or by clicking the play button below.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Darrious Varner is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air ObituarySt. LouisSt. Louis Irish ArtsBill ClayLinda LockhartSt. Louis Music
