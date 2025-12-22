St. Louis artists dropped some bangers this year – here are our top tracks of 2025

With the popularity of the “your music wrapped” trend on streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, avid music listeners can see their top tracks, genres and artists for the year. There are over 100 tracks on our monthly new music mega playlist , and it’s time to reflect on the local bangers of 2025.

St. Louis on the Air host Elaine Cha, new music show originator Miya Norfleet and producer Darrious Varner discuss why these 11 tracks from the past 14 episodes have stuck with them all year long.

“Looking back it's been great to have people comment to me when I meet them, how this show has been a source of not just introduction, but of exploration of different genres and artists, especially in a time when there's not that much coverage of music,” Cha said.

These are the top tracks from St. Louis artists in 2025:

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Lena Clav with K Kudda Muzic performs at the Sovereign on Friday.

K Kudda Muzic’s jazz prowess is on full display with the arrangement of this track. All of the instruments from the electric piano to the subtle symbol crashes and bass guitar ooze traditional jazz, while Clav’s ethereal vocals ground the song with a more modern tone. This song stands firmly at the intersection of jazz and neo-soul.

“In every person, there exists two wolves. In me, there is a wolf that loves pop music and ‘girly popness’. And there's a wolf that is raging and ready to head bang and rock out. This song turns me up every time I hear it.” - Darrious Varner, St. Louis on the Air producer.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Eldraco Price performs on the Field Stage during Music at the Intersection.

Funky live instrumentation meets soaring vocals on the Eldraco + FreeNation title track “Glitter.” Price’s voice is powerful and undeniable, standing as tall as he is with or without heels. While this sexy and sensual track makes for delicious headphone candy, you have to see Eldraco live because “glitter is a promise that gets delivered on,” Cha said.

Russo & Co. - “Key West of the Midwest”

“Listen, I have no desire at all to be in an inner tube floating, but this song makes me want to go on a float trip. There is something about it that is so catchy and just so chill and laid back. It just makes me want to, like, lay back with a beer in an inner tube on a river, which is not something I would do.” - Darrious Varner, St. Louis on the Air producer

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Owen Whitworth Ragland opens the Field Stage on Saturday during Music at the Intersection.

“Whitworth is just full of light and love and an absolute delightful person to be around. He called it bedroom pop when he was in the studio with us. And this is an album that was basically a byproduct of being in the house during COVID shutdown. I love this song, and it's crazy to think that he's just under a comforter writing this and recording it.” – Miya Norfleet, St. Louis on the Air producer

“I don't know what it is about pop music that just makes my whole body like ascend to the heavens, but something about a woman singing over a synth beat. It never fails to make my body move.” – Darrious Varner, St. Louis on the Air producer

Lylee Gibbs / St. Louis Public Radio Umami, a local music producer and DJ, plays music from their mixer during a set on July 12 at Tim’s Chrome Bar in St. Louis.

“If the last couple of songs made you break your neck, this song will make you throw it in a circle. The first time I heard this song, when Umami put their album out, I almost threw my headphones down, but I did stand up and forgot for two seconds where I was. Along with this being a banger, bringing in their Iranian roots with this song as well, is also gorgeous.” – Miya Norfleet, St. Louis on the Air producer

“Mvstermind got me hip to Fera during one of our previous new music roundups earlier this year. I just want to shout out to the Black alternative girlies. I love this song. It puts me in mind of Evanescence.” – Miya Norfleet, St. Louis on the Air producer

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Bates outside of her family’s longtime home on Nov. 12 in St. Louis’ Compton Heights neighborhood.

On “Good Sis” G.A. Barz and Bates expertly juxtapose the hard-hitting, slightly dark and spooky vibe of the instrumental with uplifting and powerful lyrics. The two rappers paint the picture of a ride through the city empowering each other to be the “epitome of cool kids.”

Shinra Knives - “Some of Y’all Don’t”

“Some of Y’all Don’t” is a track that host Elaine Cha “cannot stop playing.” It is frenetic and forces you to get lost in the distortion. The choppy vocal samples throughout the track go by so fast that you can’t understand most of them outside of a random scream and “Let me get ‘em!” This one is a chaotic journey through tempo, pitch shifting, time and space.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Rockwell Knuckles joined T-Dubb-O on the Sovereign stage at MATI on Sept. 13.

Rockwell Knuckles - “YES YOU ARE (A STAR)”

“You will break your neck listening to this song, okay! Rockwell, his word play, his delivery, I mean, he's a star. He's literally rapping as the sun. That's beautiful. I love it, and we need it because it's cold outside. So, I've been listening to this song even more lately, because I need that literal energy and vitamin D to feel the heat.” – Miya Norfleet, St. Louis on the Air producer

Check out the St. Louis on the Air 2025 mega playlist here:

