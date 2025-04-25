St. Louis on the Air’s new music show is like handing a friend with good music taste the aux cord in the car. You never know what song is going to play next, but you know it will sound amazing.

This month’s roundup showcases the different vibes that these artists bring to St. Louis through music, from hardcore rock and indie-pop to R&B.

Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin , founder of Mvstercamp , and producer Miya Norfleet discuss what they love about the picks for this month.

Here’s an updated list of songs:

Sleepy Soul - “I Can’t Relate”

K Kudda Muzic , ft. Lena Clav - “Lie to Me”

EP: Juno/Lie to Me

Lani Rose - “Kerosene”

Fera - “Nauseous”

Oso Valley - “dnd”

EP: a lil 3.5

Kendrick Lamar , ft. SZA - “luther”

Album: GNX

Rockwell Knuckles - “YES YOU ARE (A STAR)”

Album: KING OF THE VOLCANO

Find out more about Mvstermind and Norfleet’s picks St. Louis on the Air by listening to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Vibe to these new songs from St. Louis artists the next time you have the aux Listen • 23:54