© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Get your Golden Ticket in support of STLPR
Arts
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Vibe to these new songs from St. Louis artists the next time you have the aux

By Jada Jones
Published April 25, 2025 at 2:58 PM CDT
Check out these new songs from St. Louis artists.
Provided
Check out these new songs from St. Louis artists.

St. Louis on the Air’s new music show is like handing a friend with good music taste the aux cord in the car. You never know what song is going to play next, but you know it will sound amazing.

This month’s roundup showcases the different vibes that these artists bring to St. Louis through music, from hardcore rock and indie-pop to R&B.

Muhammad “Mvstermind” Austin, founder of Mvstercamp, and producer Miya Norfleet discuss what they love about the picks for this month.

Here’s an updated list of songs:

Sleepy Soul - “I Can’t Relate”

K Kudda Muzic, ft. Lena Clav - “Lie to Me”

EP: Juno/Lie to Me

Lani Rose - “Kerosene”

Fera - “Nauseous”

Oso Valley - “dnd”

EP: a lil 3.5

Kendrick Lamar, ft. SZA - “luther”

Album: GNX

Rockwell Knuckles - “YES YOU ARE (A STAR)”

Album: KING OF THE VOLCANO

Find out more about Mvstermind and Norfleet’s picks St. Louis on the Air by listening to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Vibe to these new songs from St. Louis artists the next time you have the aux

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air St. Louis new musicSt. Louis musiciansSt. LouisSt. Louis artists
Stay Connected
Jada Jones
Jada Jones is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in sociology. She enjoys traveling, writing and reading. Spending time with family is also a favorite pastime of hers.
See stories by Jada Jones
Related Content