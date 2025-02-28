© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Arts
St. Louis on the Air

Vamp up your playlist with new songs from St. Louis artists

By Jada Jones
Published February 28, 2025 at 2:42 PM CST
Curate a playlist with new songs from St. Louis artists.
Curate a playlist with new songs from St. Louis artists.

Black History Month is known for honoring Black people and showing appreciation to their achievements.

This month’s new music roundup offers a curated playlist that highlights Black artists with ties to St. Louis. The genres included in this playlist are jazz, R&B and hip-hop.

Here’s a list of new music picked by Norfleet and Shanklin:

Lydia Caesar - “St. Louis”

Golliday - “Dallas”

Sir Eddie C, feat. Be.Be The Neosoul - “beeper”

EP: spaceship

Marvell Cue - “Formation”

Ryan Trey - “Double Time”

Scooter Brown - “M.A.R.S.”

Playadors, feat. Anita Jackson - “Pain (Playa Remix)”

Maurice Carnes, feat. Kendrick Smith, Bernard Terry & Ptah Williams - “Remembering Jean”

Album: This ‘n’ that!

In this St. Louis on the Air episode, producer Miya Norfleet and WSIE host “Tracey J” Shanklin share their favorite new songs from St. Louis artists. Listen here, or find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Vamp up your playlist with new songs from St. Louis artists

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air St. Louis new musicSt. Louis musiciansSt. Louis artistsJazzHip Hop
Jada Jones
Jada Jones is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in sociology. She enjoys traveling, writing and reading. Spending time with family is also a favorite pastime of hers.
