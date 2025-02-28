Black History Month is known for honoring Black people and showing appreciation to their achievements.

This month’s new music roundup offers a curated playlist that highlights Black artists with ties to St. Louis. The genres included in this playlist are jazz, R&B and hip-hop.

Here’s a list of new music picked by Norfleet and Shanklin:

Lydia Caesar - “St. Louis”

Golliday - “Dallas”

Sir Eddie C , feat. Be.Be The Neosoul - “beeper”

EP: spaceship

Marvell Cue - “Formation”

Ryan Trey - “Double Time”

Scooter Brown - “M.A.R.S.”

Playadors , feat. Anita Jackson - “Pain (Playa Remix)”

Maurice Carnes, feat. Kendrick Smith , Bernard Terry & Ptah Williams - “Remembering Jean”

Album: This ‘n’ that!

In this St. Louis on the Air episode, producer Miya Norfleet and WSIE host “Tracey J” Shanklin share their favorite new songs from St. Louis artists. Listen here, or find the episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Vamp up your playlist with new songs from St. Louis artists Listen • 26:29