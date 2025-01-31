St. Louis’ very own Kre8 Place is a one-stop shop for creatives.

In January’s edition of St. Louis on the Air’s new music episode, Quintrel Brown and Dwayne Ferguson from Kre8 Place share their favorite new music from St. Louis artists. Brown and Ferguson also discuss their mission to help up-and-coming St. Louis musicians of all genres succeed.

Here’s a list of Ferguson and Brown’s favorite new releases from St. Louis artists:

RENTS DUE - “Want U”

AD1111 - “MONEY IN THE BAG”

Fister - “The Abrogation of All”

Courtnie - “It’s Alright”

Album: Poison

McCrae - “Staring”

Lil Derik , feat. kz.smoove & D. Ferg - “Keep Trying”

Album: Enter The Dragon

To learn more about Kre8 Place and to hear the latest music from St. Louis artists, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

What: The Hiphop Takeover

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63103

New music from St. Louis musicians in January 2025 Listen • 21:30