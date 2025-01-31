New music from St. Louis musicians in January 2025
St. Louis’ very own Kre8 Place is a one-stop shop for creatives.
In January’s edition of St. Louis on the Air’s new music episode, Quintrel Brown and Dwayne Ferguson from Kre8 Place share their favorite new music from St. Louis artists. Brown and Ferguson also discuss their mission to help up-and-coming St. Louis musicians of all genres succeed.
Here’s a list of Ferguson and Brown’s favorite new releases from St. Louis artists:
Fister - “The Abrogation of All”
Courtnie - “It’s Alright”
Album: Poison
Lil Derik, feat. kz.smoove & D. Ferg - “Keep Trying”
Album: Enter The Dragon
To learn more about Kre8 Place and to hear the latest music from St. Louis artists, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.
Related Event
What: The Hiphop Takeover
When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63103
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.