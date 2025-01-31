© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
Arts
St. Louis on the Air

New music from St. Louis musicians in January 2025

By Jada Jones
Published January 31, 2025 at 3:36 PM CST
Start off 2025 with diving into new music from St. Louis artists.
Start off 2025 with diving into new music from St. Louis artists.

St. Louis’ very own Kre8 Place is a one-stop shop for creatives.

In January’s edition of St. Louis on the Air’s new music episode, Quintrel Brown and Dwayne Ferguson from Kre8 Place share their favorite new music from St. Louis artists. Brown and Ferguson also discuss their mission to help up-and-coming St. Louis musicians of all genres succeed.

Here’s a list of Ferguson and Brown’s favorite new releases from St. Louis artists:

RENTS DUE - “Want U”

AD1111 - “MONEY IN THE BAG”

Fister - “The Abrogation of All”

Courtnie - “It’s Alright”

Album: Poison

McCrae - “Staring”

Lil Derik, feat. kz.smoove & D. Ferg - “Keep Trying”

Album: Enter The Dragon

To learn more about Kre8 Place and to hear the latest music from St. Louis artists, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

What: The Hiphop Takeover

When: 8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: The Dark Room, 3610 Grandel Square, St. Louis, MO 63103



St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air St. Louis new musicSt. Louis artistsNPRTiny Desk Concert contestSt. Louis musicians
Jada Jones
Jada Jones is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in sociology. She enjoys traveling, writing and reading. Spending time with family is also a favorite pastime of hers.
