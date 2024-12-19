New songs by St. Louis artists to add to your playlist in December 2024
It’s the time of year when traditional holiday and Christmas-themed music are inescapable. But if you’re already tired of “All I Want For Christmas is You,” there’s good news: St. Louis’ music scene is always growing.
In this December edition of St. Louis on the Air’s new music showcase, producer Miya Norfleet and Courtney Dowdall, music reviewer for the Arts STL, share their favorite recent releases from St. Louis artists, covering genres including Midwestern country, jazz and death metal.
Here’s a list of songs that made their “Nice” lists. These tracks may not include reindeer or boughs of holly, but they do represent the ongoing gift that is St. Louis’ vibrant scene.
Blvck Spvde and the Cosmos - “Overjoyed Through The Noise”
Album: “Overjoyed Through The Noise”
The Goldenrods - “Western Union Wire”
Album: “Cry Time”
Bifurcation - “Qliphothian Exhume (Burial)
Album: “Demo 2024”
Keyon Harrold - “Gotta Go (Outer Space)”
Album: “Foreverland”
K Kudda Music - “Ain’t This That”
Album: “Lifted”
To listen to these tracks, and what made them standouts for this month’s new STL music roundup guests, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or YouTube, or click the play button below.
