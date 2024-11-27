St. Louis’ music scene provides every genre a music lover would want. And recent releases from St. Louis artists are a great way to spice up your playlists.

In this month’s edition of St. Louis on the Air’s new music episode, producer Miya Norfleet and STLPR reporter Chad Davis share their favorite recent releases, the artist inspiration behind them, and discuss what makes St. Louis one of the greatest music cities in the U.S.

Here’s a list of their favorite recent releases from St. Louis artists:

Brock Seals , feat. Khiro Kano - “Navigator”

Album: “Let There Be Light”

Aminé , feat. Smino - “Passenger Princess”

Occults - “Crystal Coffins

Album: “Rituals”

Jordan Ward , Joony- “Jealousy”

Album: “JRNY”

Davie Napalm - “Another Day - Demo”

Foxing - “Hell 99”

Album: “Foxing”

Aida Ade - “Unbreakable”

Album: “The Unbreakable Aida Ade”

To hear what motivates St. Louis’ musicians and behind the scenes info about the latest music releases, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Add these new songs by St. Louis artists to your playlist Listen • 24:21