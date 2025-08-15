Summer in St. Louis brought 100+ degree heat waves. St. Louis artists also brought the heat with their summer releases. DJ KC Mackey joined St. Louis on the Air producer Miya Norfleet and host Elaine Cha to dig into some of the best locally produced summer hits for this month’s new music roundup. Hip hop artist Bates flexes her new sound and skills with her long-awaited single “Ring Around the Rosé” featuring rapper Ebony Eyez.

“This is the song of the summer,” Mackey said. “When it starts, it sounds like it's gonna be this 80s, Diana Ross, Donna Summer [hit], and then she just goes in. I played this at Platypus last night, and it went off.”

Also featured in this month’s playlist is the pop star coded melodies of Mai Lee’s love song “I’m Ready.” and KVtheWriter’s soulful R&B jam “Pray”.

Hear those tracks and more releases from St. Louis artists:

Bates, Ebony Eyez - “Ring Around the Rosé”

Monkh - “Affirmation #8”

Mai Lee - “I’m Ready”

KVtheWriter - “Pray”

Daemon, Trackstar the DJ - “Red Pill 84”

Blvk Spvde, Stefan Ringer - “Sex Fire Passion”

“Build a Temple” EP

Paige Alyssa - “Come Back”

“The Soft Era” EP

Surfiggy - “Wasted (UKG)”

To hear more about DJ KC Mackey and Miya Norfleet’s picks listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

St. Louis artists bring the heat in these new songs you need to hear Listen • 26:29