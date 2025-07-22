For over a decade, Joe Hess brought musicians together as an organizer of showcases with the Riverfront Times. He’s still finding new music – and bringing artists together – as an organizer of the September Free 4 All showcase . Now a St. Louis Magazine contributing writer, Hess joined me and St. Louis on the Air host Elaine Cha as we discussed our favorite new releases from St. Louis-area artists. One of Hess’ favorites is Glass Mattress. He discovered the band through its application to the showcase.

“We shared a form that anybody could fill out in two parts. One part was a musical artist application, so anybody could apply to perform at the event, but [there was] also a nomination form,” Hess told St. Louis on the Air. “Glass Mattress was a name that popped up in both. The band themselves reached out, but also many members of the community nominated them to be a performer at the event.”

St. Louis on the Air host Elaine Cha shared a favorite of her own: “Wrong One” by Louie McDon, StringBendr and DamnAD.

“I met DamnAD at a Juneteenth gathering at Passport Bar. The value of being out in the city, in different spaces where there will be music, and the chances that you're gonna meet someone in St Louis who makes music. —I think this is an illustration of it.”

Here is a list of our favorite new releases:

Louie McDon , StringBendr , DamnAD - “Wrong One”

Zado - “Conceited”

Tidal Volume - “Sing the Blues”

MANAPOOL - “spirit sickness”

Shinra Knives - “Some of Y’all Don’t”

Yowie - “Museum Fatigue - Live”

Picture That - “Try”

Glass Mattress - “Sleepy Ajussi”

For more reflections of new releases from St. Louis-area musicians, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

These new songs from St. Louis musicians belong on your playlist Listen • 24:26