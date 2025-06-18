St. Louis hip hop artists aren’t afraid to show raw emotion in these 2025 releases

This month’s St. Louis on the Air new music roundup showcases several songs in which artists are not afraid to be emotionally raw — including “Spaghetti” by Jai Imani and “Tears Wiped” by Slow Spread Love.

“I have a special soft spot for people and artists who are trying to make something that feels real,” said Ryan “Big Esco” Brown, a St. Louis DJ and artist with the hip-hop duo Souls of Liberty . “In hip hop in particular — there was an oversaturation of what I would consider club music and a lack of vulnerability and authenticity. I think some things that have happened in the mainstream of hip hop have definitely helped steer that new trend.”

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Brown and producer Miya Norfleet discussed what they love about their new music picks from St. Louis artists. In addition to hip hop tracks, their selections include Irish bluegrass EDM, R&B and meditative/ambient music.

Here is a list of their favorite new releases:

Jai Imani - “Spaghetti”

EP: “FrEP, Vol.4 (Act3: The ARt of Reflection)”

Nico Marie , Bloom - “Space”

Album: “Meeting Myself for the First Time”

Damenaii - “Take me to a place I know”

EP: “Embracing All That Is”

JigJam - “All These Roads”

Molly P. - “Queen & Slim”

Umami - “Djadou”

EP: “Pajmon”

Slow Spread Love - “Tears Wiped”

EP: “Store Run 2”

Souls of Liberty - “Jontay Porter”

Find out more about Ryan “Big Esco” Brown and Miya Norfleet’s picks by listening to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Best new music from St. Louis artists Listen • 25:47