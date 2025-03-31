Inches from Glory moves in a new direction in ‘Changing Course’

St. Louis emo band Inches from Glory proves that emo was never “just a phase” — in fact it has a stronger, more defined sound as a younger generation powers the local DIY music scene.

The musicians have performed together for over two years. The trio's latest EP “Changing Course” — released in November 2024 — is a tenacious example of how emo from the Midwest (not to be confused with Midwest emo, characterized by ethereal and dreamy elements) can fold in inspiration from other genres like jazz, pop and hardcore to create a cohesive sound that blends music composition and lyrical storytelling.

Blake Mickens, bass guitarist and lead vocalist for Inches from Glory, told St. Louis on the Air that the arrangement of the music and storytelling heard in the song “Ghost Stories” happened subconsciously.

“I don’t think I went into this song thinking I’m going to change the tempo and have that be the point where the story shifts. It just kind of happened naturally,” Mickens said. “I just follow the emotional characteristics of it. I always write music before I write lyrics. That modulation, that shift in tempo, is something that I always enjoy putting in songs.”

While some elements of their music come naturally, Inches from Glory guitarist CJ Schrieber explained that he and his bandmates didn’t want to put out a project where it’s just song after song. The second song on “Changing Course,” titled “Bugs,” was written by Schrieber specifically to connect the emotion and narrative of the EP — and he was inspired by albums he enjoys.

“Full albums that I would listen to always flow seamlessly into one another. It’s one of those things where you’re thinking about [it] and it’s like, ‘Yeah, that sounds cool.’ But I really wanted to try it because I felt like it would be doing a disservice to let [‘Changing Course’] be jagged between songs. It was an exercise of trying to make this EP feel like an EP.”

Kylen Lunn / Provided From left to right: Inches from Glory guitarist CJ Schrieber, left, drummer/vocalist Marty Aubuchon, and bass guitarist/lead vocalist Blake Mickens.

The punk and DIY scene has been thriving in St. Louis and is a major vehicle for independent bands to perform in front of audiences. Inches from Glory drummer Marty Aubuchon said a thriving art community and opportunities like 314 Punk Weekend add legitimacy to the music they create.

“It is really cool to feel like this community is coming together — and [to] be part of something. [Emo music] has been a constant for me and Blake. CJ is new to the DIY scene in general, but we're all seeing something new in the scene we’re in.”

For a behind-the-scene look at “Changing Course” — including how the birth of Marty’s child encouraged the drum arrangement for “Bugs” and how Blake “forced” CJ into emo music — listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or YouTube or click the play button below.

Inches from Glory combines cohesion and emotion with ‘Changing Course’ Listen • 27:28

