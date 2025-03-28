© 2025 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air Podcast Cover
St. Louis on the Air

Rock out to new songs from St. Louis artists

By Jada Jones
Published March 28, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT
Add these new songs from St. Louis musicians to your spring playlist.
Add these new songs from St. Louis musicians to your spring playlist.

It’s warming up outside, and nothing matches great weather like new music — especially from St. Louis artists.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, music reviewer Jonathan Rahul and Jill “DJ Jillian” Firns shared their favorite new releases with producer Miya Norfleet. This month’s selections include punk, R&B, dark pop and bossa nova.

Maxi Glamour - “Echoes”

Interpersonal - “Out of Time”

Album: The Long Bright Dark

Drea Vocalz - “Rio”

Album: Love in Brazil

The Chandelier Swing - “Hollow Bones”

Aubory Bugg - “friends?”

EP: muscle memory

Valencia Rush - “OTW”

Fight Back Mountain - “Like Poets Do”

Album: Death and the Miser

Emily Wallace - “Trees”

Hear more about this month’s music round up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Rock out to new songs from St. Louis artists

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Jada Jones is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr.

St. Louis on the Air St. Louis new musicSt. Louis musiciansSt. Louis artistsSt. Louis
Jada Jones
Jada Jones is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communications with an emphasis in journalism and a minor in sociology. She enjoys traveling, writing and reading. Spending time with family is also a favorite pastime of hers.
See stories by Jada Jones
