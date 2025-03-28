It’s warming up outside, and nothing matches great weather like new music — especially from St. Louis artists.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, music reviewer Jonathan Rahul and Jill “DJ Jillian” Firns shared their favorite new releases with producer Miya Norfleet. This month’s selections include punk, R&B, dark pop and bossa nova.

Maxi Glamour - “Echoes”

Interpersonal - “Out of Time”

Album: The Long Bright Dark

Drea Vocalz - “Rio”

Album: Love in Brazil

The Chandelier Swing - “Hollow Bones”

Aubory Bugg - “friends?”

EP: muscle memory

Valencia Rush - “OTW”

Fight Back Mountain - “Like Poets Do”

Album: Death and the Miser

Emily Wallace - “Trees”

Hear more about this month’s music round up on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Rock out to new songs from St. Louis artists Listen • 23:53