Trans soldiers seek an honorable discharge before Trump’s mandate removes them

Four members of the Missouri National Guard and 12 members of the Illinois National Guard are seeking voluntary separations from the military because they are transgender. This came after the Trump administration set a June 6 deadline for trans military members to apply to leave on their own, or to be removed from service.

Specialist Dahlia Dahl is one of them. The 22 year-old from Chatham, Illinois enlisted three years ago to serve her country and to pay for a degree at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The choice wasn’t an easy one. Service members who did not identify themselves as trans to their superiors before the deadline face possible investigation and involuntary removal.

“I had to volunteer myself, because I could either walk out or I could be carried out,” Dahl said of her decision to seek voluntary separation. “I don’t want to leave. I wanted to finish out my contract, at least.”

Dahl’s departure from the armed forces will mean the end to her educational benefits, but an honorable discharge will maintain her veteran status and health care coverage.

“But it's still not what I signed up for. It's not what I was willing to put my life on the line for this country for,” Dahl said. “But I absolutely will be a veteran. I have been a soldier and I’m absolutely proud of the work that I’ve done.”

On St. Louis on the Air, Dahl told her story of her gender journey and how that intertwined with her decision to enlist in the Illinois National Guard. That included the general support and acceptance of her by her fellow soldiers and situations that affirmed in her mind that she is trans.

“The army made me more trans, Dahl said. “not less.”

