A Missouri senator facing accusations of assault . A St. Charles judge hauled before a disciplinary panel to explain why he dressed up as Elvis Presley .

In both cases, the public figures at the center of these separate scandals sought secrecy to keep their behavior out of the public eye — however, their legal maneuvers are now in the spotlight.

In this December edition of the Legal Roundtable, our panel of expert attorneys dissect the cases of St. Charles Judge Matthew Thornhill and Missouri State Sen. Steve Roberts.

This month’s panel of attorneys include former prosecutor Nicole Gorovsky, Mark Smith, the former vice chancellor and dean of career services at Washington University, and former federal prosecutor Javad Khazaeli.

Along with the cases involving legal secrecy, the panel discusses Kim Gardner’s attempt to keep her law licence, pharmaceutical giant Bayer appealing a jury verdict to the Missouri Supreme Court, and the city of Des Peres’ new law that aims to stop panhandling.

To hear the full conversation with the Legal Roundtable, listen to "St. Louis on the Air"

A judge and politician sought secrecy through the courts. Their plans have gone awry Listen • 51:00