St. Louis settles handcuffing lawsuit between Sheriff Alfred Montgomery, deputy jail boss

St. Louis Public Radio | By Brian Munoz
Published December 16, 2025 at 11:47 AM CST
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey included this exhibit of St. Louis Sheriff Alfred Montgomery detaining at-the-time acting City Justice Center Commissioner Tammy Ross at the City Justice Center last February.
Courtesy
/
Missouri Attorney General
The now-settled civil lawsuit stemmed from an incident last February where the sheriff ordered a jail leader’s handcuffing for denying access to a detained woman who was sexually assaulted by a deputy.

St. Louis has settled a civil lawsuit between Sheriff Alfred Montgomery and Tammy Ross, the city’s deputy jail commissioner.

The lawsuit stemmed from an incident last February when Montgomery ordered Ross, then-acting Jail Commissioner, handcuffing when his office tried to interview a detainee who’d accused a sheriff’s deputy of sexual assault.

Ross’ attorney, Joe Neill, confirmed the settlement but did not immediately disclose its details. The sheriff's office and the city did not immediately returned requests for comment.

The February handcuffing landed Montgomery in hot water when the federal government charged him with a federal misdemeanor for allegedly violating Ross’ civil rights.

Montgomery allegedly used an undisclosed phone to retaliate against and tamper with federal witnesses — five times. A judge revoked Montgomery’s federal bail over those allegations, and he is in custody in an Illinois jail.

The Missouri Attorney General cited the handcuffing incident as one reason why Montgomery should immediately be removed from office. The results of that week-long trial are in the hands of Circuit Judge Steven R. Ohmer.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Brian Munoz
Brian Munoz is the Visuals Editor at St. Louis Public Radio.
