U.S. Figure Skating Championships brings two-time champ Bradie Tennell to St. Louis

In 2022, the first in a series of injuries forced two-time figure skating champion Bradie Tennell to take a step back from the sport she loved. The injuries meant she missed competing in the Beijing Olympics — and the entirety of the sport’s 2024 season.

Recovering from these injuries forced Tennell to reflect on her career and what made her keep coming back to figure skating.

“I feel like when I first came back, I was almost trying to get back to where I was before,” she said. “I realized that wasn't a healthy mindset. After my most recent ankle injury, it's been more about just doing this for myself and finding my joy in the sport again. I took a step back, and I realized that none of this is worth doing if it doesn't make me happy.”

Tennell said she is a competitor at heart and wants to win, but her biggest victory was getting back on the ice and the feeling of the cold wind on her face making her eyes water.

“When I was off the ice and I wasn't able to skate, I wasn't able to walk without pain,” Tennell explained. “I missed that feeling of my eyes watering because the wind was so cold. I was nostalgic for that feeling so being able to come back I was like, ‘Oh, this is what I wished for.’”

Tennell will compete in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in January at Enterprise Center.

To hear more about Tennell’s recovery and career, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

Related Event

What: U.S. Figure Skating Championships

When: Jan. 5-11

Where: Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Ave., St Louis, MO 63103