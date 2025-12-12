New St. Louis exhibit on ‘The Wiz’ explores the role of fantasy and joy in times of upheaval

The 2024 Broadway revival of “The Wiz,” with new material by Amber Ruffin, just left St. Louis, but there is still an opportunity to connect with Dorothy Gale's journey through the Land of Oz. A new exhibit at the Kranzberg Arts Foundation’s Legends’ Gallery features iconic pieces of past productions, including a pair of silver slippers worn by Stephanie Mills, who portrayed Dorothy in the original 1975 production of the musical.

“Ken Page, who is a St. Louis legend … played the Lion for a long time with Stephanie, and Stephanie had given him these shoes,” said “The Wiz” co-producer and “Through Oz” curator Nicole Hudson. “We have so much here in St. Louis that's at our fingertips, and when you put it together and look at how it's connected to so many things, it's like, ‘Oh, wow.’”

Hudson was intentional about showcasing the memorabilia in the gallery in a way that celebrates the musical through an exploration of fantasy, storytelling and the importance of Black joy in uncertain times.

Jeremy Daniel / wizmusical.com Elijah Ahmad Lewis as "The Scarecrow," Dana Cimone as "Dorothy," D. Jerome as "The Tin Man" and "Cal Mitchell" as "The Lion" in the North American tour of "The Wiz."

In “The Wiz,” Dorothy is whisked away from Kansas to Oz by a tornado and embarks on a journey with Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion to meet the titular “Wiz,” finding friends and community along the way. The story echoes ongoing tornado recovery efforts from the community in north St. Louis and organizations like 4theVille and InvestSTL , which have been on the front lines lending aid to tornado victims since May 16.

In collaboration with 4theVille and InvestSTL, the exhibit extends an invitation to visitors — particularly those from St. Louis’ Black community — to reflect on how Ruffin’s 2024 rendition of “The Wiz” invites them to imagine their Black future through the lens of fantasy.

“We are gifted, often in stories, the ability to process things because we get some distance,” Hudson said. “What does it mean for you to put yourself in Dorothy's shoes? It's a really unique opportunity for multiple people, with multiple experiences from multiple perspectives, to process through the same lens, which is something we very much need and benefit from in St. Louis.”

The exhibit features prints from old programs and set models from the Muny’s 2018 production of “The Wiz,” which kicked off the beginnings of this revival.

Many of the pieces require closeness and interaction, including a section of the gallery where visitors are invited to write and post their reflections on how “The Wiz” has impacted their lives in relation to the tornado. Kranzberg artist-in-residence Hayveyah McGowan said this type of closeness was built post-tornado.

“One really big thing I like about the exhibition is how intimate and quiet it is,” McGowan said. “It made me think about how you had to come in closer to your neighbors, to people, and really build intimate relationships, unfortunately, through a tragedy.”

The gallery also includes stories and imagery from the 1927 tornado that swept through St. Louis. References to tornadoes of St. Louis’ past and present are showcased alongside displays of the joyous energy of “The Wiz” to remind the viewer that art can help rejuvenate one’s fighting spirit.

“We are often inclined to dismiss our need for moments of joy and reflection,” 4theVille President Aaron Williams said. “And it's always the arts that remind us to make space for that. This is a serendipitous moment that “The Wiz” comes to St. Louis at this time. These are the moments we need as we continue to navigate through recovery of the storm. We have to protect these opportunities for our community.”

The decision to celebrate a story about a tornado in the aftermath of a recent disaster was not taken lightly, Hudson said. The emphasis on joy is important, she added, but the fact that devastation is also a real and true part of the reality for many in St. Louis is not missed in the exhibit.

“We were clear that there was an opportunity for a lot of deep meaning,” Hudson explained. “We were clear [that] if we weren't explicit about that — [if] there wasn't an invitation and it wasn't in partnership with people who have been on the front lines — it would fall false. Being able to lean into what might be uncomfortable and say, ‘Hey, this feels weird. What do you think?’ That's when you can come to something collaborative that really gets at that context.”

As a way to support the community even further, McGowan’s artwork — illustrations inspired by the original Broadway recording’s album cover featuring the “tornado lady” — is available to purchase, and proceeds go to support the efforts of 4theVille and InvestSTL.

McGowan said it was important to her that her work reflect not only the beauty of the original illustration, but also the layers and complexity of this moment in time. She added that creating art has been helpful in processing her personal connection to the tornado.

1 of 3 — The Wiz v6_v1final interations _Page_3.jpg Posters for the “Through Oz” exhibit designed by Hayveyah McGowan take inspiration from the original Broadway cast album artwork. There are three colorways, all referencing the original art with a St. Louis twist. Hayveyah McGowan 2 of 3 — The Wiz v6_v1final interations _Page_5.jpg Posters for the “Through Oz” exhibit designed by Hayveyah McGowan take inspiration from the original Broadway cast album artwork. There are three colorways, all referencing the original art with a St. Louis twist. Hayveyah McGowan 3 of 3 — The Wiz v6_v1final interations _Page_1.jpg Posters for the “Through Oz” exhibit designed by Hayveyah McGowan take inspiration from the original Broadway cast album artwork. There are three colorways, all referencing the original art with a St. Louis twist. Hayveyah McGowan

“Within the last three years, I've been living on the north side of St. Louis,” McGowan said. “Being able to see things go from beautiful on the street to people with roofs missing, I feel like it was really meaningful to me to be able to [create] that and work through the emotions.”

The exhibit is on display till Jan. 26.

To learn more about the “Through Oz” exhibit, how and why “The Wiz” was updated and the importance of theater and art in times of upheaval, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

New St. Louis exhibit on ‘The Wiz’ explores the role of fantasy and joy in times of upheaval Listen • 41:31

Related Event

What: Through Oz: Exploring the role of imagination, fantasy, and joy in times of upheaval

When: Now through Jan. 26

Where: Legends’ Gallery, 3318 Washington Ave., St. Louis, MO 63103