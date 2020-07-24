-
Members of the touring company of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” worked with students at Sumner High School, whose list of alumni includes the late queen of rock 'n' roll and other luminaries.
-
Ownership over the Fox Theater has been settled after a years long dispute between Fox Associates, which owned the theater, and landowner Foxland Inc. Under terms of the agreement, Fox Associates will buy the land and continue to own and operate the theater.
-
These drummers are among St. Louis’ most talented young artists.
-
The owners of the land the Fabulous Fox Theatre was built on say they're entitled to take the theater over when a 99-year lease ends in January 2025.
-
The Fabulous Fox Theatre and Opera Theatre of St. Louis will host live performances after a year of cancellations. Opera Theatre will host its summer festival series outside while the Fox will feature indoor concert performances under new safety and social distancing guidelines before it prepares for Broadway shows this fall.
-
During a holiday season transformed by the coronavirus, St. Louis artists and performers are finding ways to adapt Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and keep some version of a cherished tradition intact.
-
Moscow Ballet is a Russian ballet company that has toured the U.S. and Canada during the holiday season since 1993. This year marks the 27th annual North…