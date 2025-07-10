SLSO benefit concert for tornado relief raises $500,000 in cash and pledges

A St. Louis Symphony Orchestra benefit concert and online campaign have raised $500,000 in donations and pledges to support the Urban League’s tornado relief efforts.

The June 29 concert at the Fabulous Fox Theatre featured the SLSO, its Symphony Chorus and its IN UNISON Chorus. It included a tribute to Patricia Penelton, a charter member of IN UNISON who was killed by tornado damage.

The money raised will go to food, temporary housing, personal care items and emergency building supplies for survivors of the May 16 tornado in north St. Louis.

A portion of funds will also go to tornado-damaged churches that partner with IN UNISON. Nine such churches in north St. Louis suffered damage in the storm, some catastrophically: Centennial Christian Church , the Cathedral at Pleasant Grove , Westside Missionary Baptist Church , Pleasant Green Missionary Baptist Church , St. Peter Claver Parish , Greater Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church , Cote Brilliante Presbyterian and New Cote Brilliante Church of God .

“We are tremendously grateful to the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the Fabulous Fox, and The Muny for standing with us during this time of crisis,” Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President and CEO Michael P. McMillan said in a statement. “This inspiring collaboration is a shining example of how the arts can unite a community in compassion, purpose, and action,” he added.

The Muny gathered donations for the St. Louis Area Foodbank and the Urban League at a watch party for the Tony Awards, at which the theater institution was honored. Leaders of the Fabulous Fox Theatre donated the use of the venue for the June 29 concert.

The concert raised $100,000 in sales of pay-what-you-will tickets, and an associated online campaign netted $250,000 in donations directly to the Urban League, the SLSO said. Fundraiser organizers expect receipt of another $150,000 in pledged challenge grants.