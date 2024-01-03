CVPA grad reflects on St. Louis Teen Talent Competition win and future endeavors

When Central Visual and Performing Arts High School student Ray Strickland performed his original song “Time for Change” at the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition in 2023, he sang in recognition of his cousin who he lost to gun violence, of George Floyd, who was murdered shortly after Strickland wrote the song, and in reflection of the mass shooting at his school months earlier.

“As I was performing, I could hear people in the audience crying,” he said. “I knew in that moment … that this song wasn't just another song. It had impact behind it.”

Strickland won first place in the contest, which earned him a $8,000 scholarship, a support system as he enrolled in college, and opportunities like the chance to sing the national anthem at a St. Louis City SC soccer game.

The now 19-year-old is a freshman majoring in music at Morehouse College in Atlanta, and he gives credit to the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s talent competition for helping him to achieve his goals.

“I gave the competition a shot, because a teacher asked me to,” Strickland said. “I had a bad experience before with going into a talent competition, so I said, ‘I will not go into something like that again.’ But then I took a chance, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made.”

When Strickland isn’t traveling with the Morehouse College Glee Club, he plays music at several Atlanta churches, does community service as an Oprah Winfrey Scholar, and works to master his singing and piano skills. He hopes to one day be an accompanist for orchestras and symphonies.

“I want to be able to continue to impact people through music because music is a universal language. It connects all people,” he said. “I want to help the next generations. I believe that when you pour into generations after you, they pour it back into you one way or the other, so my goal in my career is to allow music to live on even when I'm not here anymore.

“I've seen so much pain,” he added. “I've seen so many deaths in St. Louis alone, to where it helps me know what the world needs now — and it still reflects back to the fact that we need change.”

Registration for the 2024 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is open now through Jan. 8. Preliminary rounds will be held Jan. 13 and 14, and the semi-final rounds will be on Feb. 3. The finals will be held at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on March 24.

To learn more about Ray Strickland and what other St. Louis Teen Talent Competition winners are up to, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast, or click the play button below.

St. Louis Teen Talent winner Ray Strickland joins "St. Louis on the Air" Listen • 20:20

Related Event

What: St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

When: Registration for this year’s contest is open now through Jan. 8, 2024

Where: https://stlteentalent.org/sign-up-now/

