New book highlights 250 years of Black St. Louis’ rich history

The new Reedy Press book “Black St. Louis” explores the life of Black people from the founding of the city to the start of the 21st century.

Carondelet Historical Society Mail carrier Albert Jefferson was beloved in the St. Louis community. With his constant reading and study, he became a Renaissance man.

Through colorful imagery and detailed documentation, co-authors Calvin Riley and NiNi Harris tell the stories of enslaved people, nightclub owners, soldiers and everyday Black St. Louisans. The book also highlights joyful moments in the lives of Black people in the area.

“In spite of everything, they built a sense of community,” Harris said. “Right after the Civil War, you see that through lodges and churches … they're building communities that strengthen one another.”

Harris, a historian who has written 15 books on St. Louis history, and Riley, the founder and director of the George B. Vashon Museum, said there are many stories about Black St. Louisans that need to be told so they’re not forgotten.

“Across the country right now, they are trying to decide what should be taught in schools for African American history,” Riley said. “I just say, tell the truth — the documentation is there.”

To learn more about how "Black St. Louis" links both figures and events of the past to legacies we feel in the present

