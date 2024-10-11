St. Louis is brimming with world-class musical talent, but it can be hard to discover your next favorite song or artist. St. Louis on the Air is here to help, with a list of new tracks from musicians who live and create in the region.

DJ and rapper Ryan “Big Esco” Brown shared that as a part of the music scene, he often learns of new artists and song releases by accident.

“I'm always surprised by the wealth of talent,” Esco said. "I want to hear everybody at once. I feel like, I got to go the rock show or the punk show to hear that; I got to go to Materia to hear the underground rave stuff; got to go STL Fest to hear hip-hop and R&B. It's time, really, for all of the local artists to have something together."

Phonzz - “Fun”

Album: “Unc Jamz”

Rachel Bouzier - “The Shore”

Album: “Crushed”

Whitworth - “Standard Faces”

Album: “Earth to Dreamer”

The Winks - “Can You Feel My Heart Beating”

Album: “Green Eyes”

Souls of Liberty - “White Castle”

Album: “Death Ground”

KV The Writer - “You Don’t Really Know”

Ryan Crashed - “PYT (Gon B Alright)”

Album: “Black Ecstatic”

For more from Ryan “Big Esco” Brown and producer Miya Norfleet on St. Louis talent and new music recommendations, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or click the play button below.

7 hot new tracks from St. Louis musicians Listen • 22:11