Harris-Stowe center aims to preserve Black history while growing new businesses

Emilia Robertson has always been the friend at parties who makes the drinks. Among her circle, she became known for one thing in particular — making great Jell-O shots.

Robertson eventually turned that reputation into a business. She launched ShotsByEmilia with an initial focus on Jell-O shots, but now, about a decade later, the company is operating as a licensed mobile bartending business.

Robertson credits much of her growth to Harris-Stowe State University’s Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, in which she participated in 2022.

“It actually helped me to create my elevator pitch because I did not have one,” Robertson said. “It helped me create confidence in my business and actually be able to talk with people, push myself in those rooms that I need to be in, and also find out ways to help market myself.”

Launched in 2021, the center provides mentorship and resources to support Black entrepreneurs in overcoming systemic barriers. Executive Director Kristy Jackson said the center exists to tackle a big challenge: Only about 4% of African Americans nationally own businesses, and in St. Louis, it’s closer to 2%.

As the only HBCU in St. Louis, Jackson said the center is a logical place to concentrate resources for Black entrepreneurs. “It really was a natural solution to a challenge that we identified in providing education, access to resources and capital for small businesses,” she said.

The center opened virtually during the pandemic in 2021 and moved last year into its permanent space, a renovated building at the corner of Olive Street and Compton Avenue that once housed the Universal Pictures Film Exchange.

The location carries its own history: It occupies a space that was once part of Mill Creek Valley, a historic, predominantly Black community that was dismantled in 1959 in the name of urban renewal.

“We just understand our place and purpose in this entire ecosystem as it relates to entrepreneurship and our place in history in St. Louis,” Jackson said.

For Robertson, the Jell-O shot-maker turned entrepreneur, the center’s hands-on support has been invaluable. A native New Yorker, she said St. Louis is a great place to be an entrepreneur.

“One thing about St. Louis natives is that if they love something, they support it, and they support it 100%. I think that's the difference between coming from a bigger city, where you do have the support there, but you have to do a little bit more footwork,” she said.

